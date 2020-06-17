School communication lauded

The McComb School District was recognized by a company it partners with for their communication efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, with one teacher being recognized for her extra efforts.
“It feels good. I was tickled to receive this,” Summit Elementary third-grade teacher Cynthia Butler said. “That is what we do, is reach out to parents every day.”
Butler was recognized by SchoolStatus, the communication company the MSD partnered with earlier this year, as a “super communicator.”
“So many teachers go above and beyond to communicate, and I think she (Butler) is representative of where everybody’s heart is,” Summit Elementary Principal Lakya Washington said. “I am very pleased that she is being recognized.”
Butler has been a teacher for 13 years, and she said what drew her to teaching was her previous job as a banker.
“I was a banker for 18 years ... I was really shocked by the problem we had with illiteracy. We had a lot of illiteracy,” she said. “There were some people who would come to me living everyday lives who couldn’t read or write. It just really hurt me.
“After a while, I started thinking, these are older people, but if I start teaching, I can get them when they are younger and help.”
Butler said the first step in teaching is making a connection through communication. She said before her school started using the program, which tracks grades, absences and provides contact information along with other useful tools for teachers and parents, she would communicate with parents in traditional fashions such as phone calls and emails.
“Parental support is very important,” she said. “We always talk about education as the teacher, the parent and the child. You can’t really have a successful student unless you keep the parents on top of things, so I’ve always made it a point to message my parents.
“Before we can have any academics, we need to connect. Students need that sense of belonging that comes with connection. ”
Bulter said with COVID-19, teaching changes rapidly, but she was happy to have SchoolStatus along with other programs like Zoom and Google Classroom, which she has been utilizing for summer school this year.
“If you cannot connect to your student, there is something wrong, and I was able to connect with all of my babies during the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.
Butler said she loves the speed at which the communication service connects her with the parents and guardians of her students.
“Everything is at your fingertips,” she said. “It is just so fast, and it gets results. You can message a parent, and they can immediately message you back. It isn’t like making a phone call.”
She said she planned to work with her students to write their own book, but she said she felt that would not be possible with in-class meetings being suspended. Using SchoolStatus, however, she and her students were able to get the pages of the book written.
Community Engagement and Communications Coordinator Cornelia Gayden said she is happy not only that Butler got this recognition, but the school district as a whole.
“The school district being recognized by SchoolStatus shows that the communication efforts of the McComb School District are working,” Gayden said. “Our practitioners and our teachers are maximizing every opportunity they have to communicate with our parents and guardians.”
Gayden said MSD teachers and employees sent and received 104,333 text messages, exchanged 3,152 emails and made 2,802 calls with parents and guardians between Mid-March to June.
“That is something to celebrate!” SchoolStatus CEO Russ Davis said in a letter to Superintendant Dr. Cedrick Ellis. “We’re thankful to have partners like you and look forward to continuing our great work together.”
