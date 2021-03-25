Jonah Ballow and Jake Lambert decided to volunteer as canvassers in the 2020 elections in Amite, La., as a civic duty, but after uncovering alleged voter fraud they’re encouraging others to get involved and hunt for similar cases.
“We’re here to tell you there was voter fraud in the 2020 elections,” Ballow told the Pike County Republican Party last week. “When you look at a vacant lot and there are 15 people registered to vote living there, that’s voter fraud, and that’s pretty much what happened.”
Using public records and computer software, Ballow and Lambert sought to verify the addresses of registered voters.
“We found a vacant lot, and that’s what got this whole thing started,” Ballow said. “And it was leased to a mobile home where there are 18 people living and it has no power and no water.”
He said some of the red flags included a flood of late voter registrations for the election and the runoff.
After making the discovery, they turned the information over to the voter registrar and the attorney general’s office. The fallout led to the arrest of incumbent city councilman Emmanuel Zanders, who Ballow and Lambert said represents a swing district on the board, and was seeking a third term in a December runoff.
The AG’s office filed election fraud charges against Zanders, a Democrat, on Jan. 4.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry told the Baton Rouge Advocate after the arrest that Zanders is accused of illegally registering voters at addresses in his district even though they did not live there.
“The attorney general’s office basically followed our clues that we left out and they arrested this man, and he deserved it, and I’m proud to be a part of that,” Ballow said.
Zanders has bonded out of jail and hasn’t gone to trial for the charges. His supporters say there’s nothing unusual about registering voters right before an election, and they accuse Landry, a Republican, of using the case for political grandstanding.
Election fraud — and the scale of the crime — has been a partisan flashpoint for years and the 2020 election only amplified the debate over its severity. Former President Donald Trump insisted his victory was “stolen” by bad actors committing election fraud, although a flurry of court challenges failed to provide arguments strong enough to make a difference in the outcome.
The response to allegations of voter fraud, particularly in Republican-led states like Mississippi, has led to stiffer registration requirements, more expedient purging of voter rolls and voter identification laws. Supporters of those measures say those efforts are needed to deter fraud, while opponents say it’s a slippery slope that could lead to the same type of suppression seen decades ago, when poll taxes, literacy tests and acts of violence were used to deter Blacks from registering to vote.
Through their canvassing, Ballow and Lambert estimate that they removed 100 improperly registered voters from the rolls, “and we could have challenged more than that,” Ballow said.
He said if there were that many cases in a town like Amite, which has fewer than 5,000 people, there’s no telling how many more cases are occurring.
“When you can go in a small district like that and eliminated 100 people, if you did that parishwide, statewide, nationwide, those numbers would be astronomical,” Ballow said.
He believes more volunteers like himself could have made a difference in the outcome of the elections in Georgia, which not only added to President Joe Biden’s electoral vote count but also put two Democrats in the U.S. Senate, overturning the chamber’s Republican majority.
“You’ve just got to have the people work the data,” Ballow said.
Lambert said some of that work was easier than others, and they started by verifying the addresses of newly registered voters.
“These were the lowest hanging fruit,” Lambert said.
“Where do you get 225 voters from in two months in a little one-horse town?” Ballow said.
The two were able to prove more than 80 instances of improperly registered voters, while 11 of their voting challenges were thrown out, they said.
“Overall, we were able to prevent 87 people from voting,” Lambert said to loud applause.
Ballow said the work has invigorated his commitment to getting involved in local elections, specifically to go after improper voter registrations.
“I went from a canvasser to somebody who helped the attorney general put on cuffs and prove that there as a election fraud in a year when everybody in Washington, D.C., said there was no fraud,” he said. “We would eventually like to end up in Georgia for this Senate race and hopefully we run out of handcuffs. When you go in there and eliminate a cheating, lying dog from voting, you’re going to sleep good at night.”
