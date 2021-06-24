Venton Ray Adams, 84, of Summit, a former Pike County supervisor known as a straight shooter with a dry sense of humor, died June 23, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Arrangements are incomplete with Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb.
Adams served three terms as District 4 supervisor, from 2000 to 2012.
Prior to that he retired after some 40 years with the Mississippi National Guard.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, McComb.
“He was a good man,” said Chuck Lambert, who was county administrator when Adams took office. “He was focused on his family. He always had the county’s best interest at heart.
“He was a military man — he was in the Guard all those years. He truly believed in service to his country and to the people of Pike County.
“Venton Ray loved his family very much, and I know when Miss Bonnie died, that hurt him,” Lambert said, referring to Adams’ wife Bonnie, who died March 9 at age 80.
“He was close to his boys and his grandchildren. I had a lot of respect for the man,” Lambert said.
Lambert and Adams got off to a rough start when Adams was elected.
“He sat down and said, ‘I’m going to be honest with you. My first inclination was to fire you,’” Lambert recalled.
But Adams had spoken with a mutual friend who talked him out of it.
Lambert appreciated Adams’ candor. “He didn’t back up from it,” Lambert said.
Adams also had a dry sense of humor, often making jokes without cracking a smile.
“I respected the fact that Venton Ray could joke with the best of them,” Lambert said. “But when it came time to get serious, Venton Ray could get serious.”
When they had differences, “we’d sit down and talk through it and he was fine. He would listen to both sides of the coin,” Lambert said.
Lexie Elmore served as District 2 supervisor alongside Adams.
“Venton Ray was a strong-willed man,” she said. “Whatever he said, he meant it. He was the kind of person, he loved people, and he would negotiate to try to make everybody get something in each supervisor’s district. He was about helping people, and he was a good guy to work with.”
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy described Adams as “easygoing, very approachable, easy to talk to.”
“He was a man of his word,” Dowdy said. “If he told you something, you could depend on it. He accepted advice appropriately. He was an excellent member of the board of supervisors during the time he served there.”
