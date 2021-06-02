Sectional sofas are not recyclable.
Yet a three-piece set with ripped mauve vinyl upholstery is sitting next to the mostly full recycling bin in Summit, and that’s just one of the messes that has Mayor Percy Robinson fuming.
“I’m getting sick of it. I’m tired of this mess,” said Robinson, pushed to frustration by the appearance of furniture, bags of household garbage and “igloo” doghouses at the recycling bin behind town hall.
Robinson said it’s time for the bin to be emptied, but the town has no say over when that will happen.
“You can see it running out the sides,” he said.
Even when it is emptied, people need to only deposit recyclable materials in it.
“They’re bringing household garbage with food in it,” he said. “Today we’ve got couches. It looks like sectional sofa. We can’t dump that. The town will have to haul it off.”
And that’s a needless expense, Robinson said.
“I their mind, we’re going to take it up here and we’re going to dump and the town is going to have to do something about it,” he said.
In the meantime, Robinson says people should sort their recyclables as required.
Plastic bottles and containers, No. 1-7, including tubs, lids and caps; paper; and aluminum — washed and cleaned if it had contact with food — are all accepted but wax-coated items are not allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.