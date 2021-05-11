Amariyona Hall’s videotaped confession that she and her younger sister killed their mother Ericka Hall will not be admitted as evidence in court, a judge ruled Monday.
Pike County Circuit Court Judge Mike Taylor granted the defense’s motion that the confession and all that followed in the interview be excluded from the trial.
Taylor also granted the defense’s motion for a change of venue, meaning the trial will either use jurors imported from outside Pike County or the trial itself will be held outside the county to ensure an impartial jury whose members haven’t been overly exposed to the details of the case.
At a hearing Thursday, court officials played the 90-minute interview during which Hall first denied any involvement in the killing before the interrogating officer brought in Hall’s father, Eddie Isaac, then left the room.
“We both did it,” Hall told her father in the video, then described to Isaac and the interrogator, former Pike County Chief Detective Chris Bell, how Hall and her sister allegedly stabbed and shot their mother.
In court Monday, Taylor ruled that Bell’s insistence that Hall answer questions took away her Miranda rights, including the right to remain silent.
In the video, Hall is read her rights by Bell, “only to 10-11 minutes later have them taken away,” Taylor said.
“ ‘You have to talk about it’ is exactly the opposite of the situation the child was facing, which is that she didn’t have to talk about it,” Taylor said.
“The same person who gave her Miranda rights said, unambiguously, ‘No, you have to talk about this.’ It’s not true. The detective instructs her, ‘You have to talk,’ and that was exactly constitutionally wrong.
“In the court’s view, that taints everything that comes after that.”
Therefore, the only part of the video interview admissible in the trial is the first 10 minutes or so before the confession.
Taylor said the conditions of an interview can produce confessions that may be true, false or misleading, and he reiterated some of defense attorney Greg Malta’s objections to the tape.
He said Hall could have been intimidated by the interview room which was smaller than a jail cell, the lateness of the hour during the interview and the fact that she’d been given no breaks or chances to talk to anyone outside the room.
Taylor said Hall responded negatively or not at all to Bell’s questions “scores of times.”
An expert witness, psychologist Dr. John Goff, testified previously that Hall wasn’t capable of understanding her rights.
While officers can sometimes present false information to elicit confessions, “they cannot make false statements about a suspect’s Miranda rights,” Taylor said.
The judge noted the unusual situation that arose not from the relatively more common question of whether a suspect was read their rights, but rather a question of a suspect being read their rights then having them taken away.
The details of the change of venue, whether the trial will be held elsewhere or outside jurors brought into Pike County, have yet to be determined.
Recent trials which imported impartial jurors include the Panola County trial of Quinton Tellis, accused in the death of Jessica Chambers, and the trial of Willie Cory Godbolt, who was accused of killing eighth people, including a sheriff’s deputy. That trial was held in Magnolia last year with jurors brought from DeSoto County.
Hall’s trial date will likely be in late June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.