With a crown of thorns and a Crown Royal whiskey box, opponents successfully made their case Monday against resort status for a bar on Highway 98 East.
After listening to lengthy arguments pro and con at a public hearing Monday, Pike County supervisors voted unanimously to reject the request from Whitney Webb for Rosco’s, a bar, pool hall and concert venue he wants to expand to include a ball field and campsites.
Webb can now take his case directly to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, said board attorney Wayne Dowdy.
Two pastors, a pastor’s son and two residents spoke out against resort status, which would permit Webb to sell liquor and wine in addition to beer and allow extended hours for sale of alcohol.
Opponents also presented petitions with 238 signatures and letters from 13 churches.
The Rev. Rick Kennedy of New Heights Baptist Church said he went out and looked at the bar, located on the site of a former salvage yard.
“It looks to me like a pool hall and beer-drinking place, and I just wonder how in the world that can get resort status in Pike County,” Kennedy said.
He told supervisors they would be setting a bad precedent if they granted resort status.
“If you do approve it today, you’re going to approve it 100 times because it’s coming,” he warned.
Pastor Victor Lowery gave supervisors copies of state laws and tried to show ways Webb’s application failed to meet requirements.
“According to the law of the land that I just showed you, this is an instant ‘no,’” Lowery maintained, though his legal arguments were disputed by Webb and brought no agreement from Dowdy.
Lowery said he visited every house within a mile of the bar.
“Not the first person wanted it — zero, none of them,” he said.
Lowery added a personal touch to his opposition by saying, “You’re looking at a man who has been delivered from alcohol.”
Lowery placed a Crown Royal box on a table as his teenaged son Garrison read a list of the effects of “alcohol use disorder” and cited statistics showing the negative effects of alcohol on society.
Pastor Lowery then read Scripture passages — Matthew 18:6 and Ephesians 5:18 — and held up a crown of thorns.
When it came Webb’s time to talk, he began, “I’ve learned a lot during this process, both politically and religiously. I’m kind of tired at this point. I’m tired of hearing my salvation questioned.”
He pointed out that alcohol is legal in Pike County.
“What I’m trying do to is provide a safe environment for people to get together where it’s legal,” Webb said.
A former law enforcement officer, he said he plans to follow the law to the letter.
“We purchased a bus so we could pick people up, bring them here, take them back home if that’s an option. We don’t want a bunch of drunks on the road.”
He said he’s talked to members of the 13 churches, and some back his efforts. And he has his own list of 159 names in support, including 105 within a mile and a half of the business.
Webb reminded supervisors they ran on a pro-business platform and said he wants to help the “Highway 98 corridor” become more appealing to businesses.
Two residents raised concerns. One man who lives near the bar said concerts and motorcycles have disturbed the peace and quiet of the neighborhood, and resort status could make things worse.
And a woman asked rhetorically if her grandchildren could visit Webb’s resort — the answer being only if they’re 21.
Supervisors Tazwell Bowsky and Robert Accardo agreed both sides presented “compelling” arguments.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo then offered a motion to deny the application, and Lee Fortenberry seconded. Supervisor Sam Hall joined the other four in the unanimous vote.
