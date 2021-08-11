North Pike students 12 and older can be vaccinated for COVID-19 Thursday.
Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith and head nurse Becky Fitzgerald said Summit Express Pharmacy will provide the shots to any students able to take them on the high school campus.
The pharmacy already provided shots for faculty and staff on Friday.
“We’re going to do everything we can to stay in school,” Smith said.
Board member Chris Richardson said she wanted to make sure that the district has guidelines for quarantine in place, in case COVID-19 cases and exposures start to impact operations.
Masks are optional for students on campus, which means there is less protection from exposure to the virus among students.
“Unless we have a mask mandate, we can’t say we know (students) wore masks, or that they wore them properly,” Richardson said.
Fitzgerald said contacts between vaccinated students shouldn’t be a major concern, but “we probably will have some quarantines. We’re not going to rely on guesswork.”
The board also affirmed its stance on online learning, which will not be available except to students with challenged immune systems and documentation of the condition from a doctor, who must also recommend the online option.
Smith told the board that the district had 2,046 students enrolled as of Thursday, of whom 1,786 had attended school on that first day of school.
Enrollment at the end of last school year in May was 2,163.
In other business, the board:
• Heard results of ACT testing last year. Smith said scores rebounded somewhat, with an average 18.7 score for 2020-21, after scores had slipped to 18.1 in spring 2020.
“Scores went up, even in the COVID year,” Smith said.
The average for the district was 19.2 in spring 2019. Schools closed because of COVID-19 in March 2020 and remained closed for the rest of the school year.
• Approved the district’s ad valorem tax request and a resolution to the board of supervisors seeking the levy of taxes to raise the requested amount.
“The millage should will be the same,” business manager Tina Griffin told board members. “The amount we’re requesting should keep the millage rate the same. Assessed valuation was way up.”
• Renewed a contract with Southwest Mississippi Community College for Jaguar football games to be played at John I. Hurst Stadium.
• Approved the purchase of three new buses.
• Gave permission for the Pike County Road Department to store road rock in the middle school’s east parking lot.
• Accepted a $1,000 donation to the North Pike football program.
• Accepted 72 Chromebook computers from the Mississippi Department of Education.
• Approved a contract with All Seasons Therapy and Wellness Group.
• Accepted the resignations of assistant teachers LaVonda Stokes, Jerrica Watts-Washington and Ashley Carr-Wells; bus driver Vickie Daniels; and cafeteria worker Andrea N. Taylor.
Barron “Pig” Terrell resigned as assistant football coach, but wil remain a teacher and head soccer coach.
• Hired part-time special education teacher Donna Dewitt, high school interventionist Lacey Bullock, assistant football coach A.J. Freeman, and junior high football coach Connor Crosby; special services assistants Ginger Simpson and Shelly Smith; special education assistants Sharon Moak and Kimberly Touchstone; substitute teacher Lorna Scott; full-time bus driver Jessica Stevenson; substitute bus driver James McKinley; transfer driver Sally Klein; and cafeteria worker James Faulk.
