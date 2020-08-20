The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality awarded a $50,000 solid waste assistance grant to Pike County that will be used for a household hazardous waste collection program next spring.
“If you have something hazardous, hold on to it, and we will get it in the spring,” Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said Wednesday.
He noted that the program is not just for hazardous waste removal but for getting rid of items individuals often cannot recycle, such as paint and electronics.
The county has not had a hazardous waste collection event since May 2018. Coghlan said the program is a joint effort between the county and municipalities in which every town supplies workers to assist in clean up as the matching portion of the grant.
“It is a big plus for the county of Pike and the City of McComb because it allows us to dispose of items that have taken up space in our homes and properties and helps prevent people from illegally dumping those items,” McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said, noting that Keep Pike County Beautiful also helps with the event.
Items like used oil and paint, televisions and computers, old tires, batteries and diodes and hazardous chemicals such as bug spray and pesticides will be accepted.
“The Solid Waste Assistance Grants support a variety of useful solid waste management activities for cities and counties, and this grant will assist Pike County’s efforts in improving their management of solid waste,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ Interim Executive Director.
The DEQ also awards grants to cleanup dumps sites, hire solid waste enforcement officers, promote public education efforts on solid waste disposal and recycling, and to establish programs for the collection of white goods, bulky wastes and recyclables.
