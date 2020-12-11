McComb city officials are unhappy with the pace of the city’s 2019 audit, threatening to terminate its contract with an outside accounting firm they hired in July to help with bank reconciliation.
When an $8,232 bill came before the board Tuesday night for services rendered by Bruno and Tervalon, Selectman Devante Johnson asked Interim City Administrator Ebony Ross what the city was paying for.
Ross said the bill was for two conference calls the firm had with the city, among other things, and passed out the itemized bill, including hours the firm spent learning the city’s “outdated” accounting system.
When asked if she recommended paying the bill, Ross said she didn’t believe the city had “gotten $8,000 worth of work” out of the company.
Johnson said he was against paying the bill, noting the firm was “charging us to learn the system” and instead should have already known the system before being employed by the city.
“We engaged these people, but we aren’t getting anything done. ... How do we get out of this? This isn’t helping,” he said, adding that the board, himself included, had been hard on the city’s employees to get the audit done but had not pressured the firm.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked Mayor Quordiniah Lockley if he had known the firm did not know the city’s system beforehand, and he said it did not come up during the interview process on his end.
Brock said the firm was recommended by former City Administrator Dirkland Smith, who said at the time that the firm he recommended was one of two firms that agreed to help after months of searching, and asked if Smith had known about the issue. Lockley said he was not privy to Smith’s conversations with the firm.
Johnson asked Cockerham to look into options to break the city’s contract with the firm, and she said she would look at the contract and get back with him.
The board asked Ross if she felt it should break the contract, and Ross said the board should hold out until the firm could learn the program and begin helping.
“We need some help. I think we need to ride this out for a little longer,” she said.
When asked if he felt progress was being made on the reconciliations and the firm learning the program, City Comptroller Zachery Fortenberry said, “I can’t see where the progress is being done on our end.”
Selectman Michael Cameron brought up the fact that the firm estimated the cost of their work at around $80,000, so this first payment in which no progress had been made was already a 10th of the estimated cost.
The board ultimately voted 3-2 to make the $8,232 payment to the firm. Johnson, Brock and Selectman Shawn Williams voted in favor of paying. Cameron, along with Selectman Ted Tullos, voted against it.
In other news, the board:
• Accepted a $50 donation from Harold and Sandra Elbert, a $20 donation from Mattie Rials and a $50 donation from Emogene Johnson Smith to the McComb Animal Shelter.
• Approved a $24,670 contribution to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Mississippi to be paid Jan. 20.
• Set the date for a public hearing to discuss the houses slated for demolition on Jan 12.
• Authorized closing City Hall on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
