McComb School District buildings will include lighted outdoor Christmas scenery this coming Monday and Tuesday evening.
The district is presenting “Christmas Around the World,” with lighted displays of holiday traditions in other countries at each of its buildings. Residents are invited to ride past the decorations from 5-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
In 1942, during World War II, a tree was newly decorated for 12 days to represent each of the countries fighting alongside America and symbolizing hope during uncertain times. By bringing together so many ethnic holiday customs, the display was a reminder that there was more to join people than divide them.
McComb’s festivities are to extend learning opportunities for students, to encourage family time, and to promote curiosity to read more about cultures around the globe.
In the spirit of the original 1942 showcase, one goal of the event is to spread hope during uncertain times.
Here are the decorations featured at each location:
• Westbrook Head Start: the North Pole.
• Kennedy Early Childhood Center: Sweden, Spain and Hawaii.
• Otken Elementary: Italy.
• Summit Elementary: United Kingdom.
• Higgins Middle School: France.
• Denman Junior High: Germany.
• McComb High School: China.
• Business & Technology Complex: Mexico.
• TAC: South Africa.
• Summit Learning Center: Brazil
• District office: Minnesota Avenue: Australia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.