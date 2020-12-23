Honoring heroes

Across the nation Saturday, people gathered to celebrate the lives of veterans with a wreath-laying ceremony, including those at Osyka Veterans Park and Gillsburg Baptist Church.
“It keeps growing each year. This year we are doing about 105 wreaths in and around Gillsburg,” said Tommy Smith, one of the organizers of Gillsburg’s Wreaths Across America celebration.
“We take so many things for granted. ... Every good and decent thing that we enjoy was paid in blood by the men and women who put on the uniform.
“We need to put our veterans at the front of the line to get the help and opportunities that they need when they get home. We have a duty ourselves to return the favor that they did for us. We must stop taking our veterans for granted. A simple ‘thank you for your service’ goes a long way. Be an American worth fighting for.”
Wreaths Across America made its way to small communities Saturday, with Gillsburg residents — some family and friends, others patriotic citizens — laying wreaths for the fallen veterans of all branches of military service after a speech given by retired U.S. Marine Lt. Col. James O’Rourke.
“Wreaths Across America, may God set his grace on thee. I want to thank our veterans for their service. I pray especially for the family of those who died. I prayed for Jesus’ comfort for those wounded in body, mind and soul,” said O’Rourke, who served for 31 years.
O’Rourke, who lives in McComb but is from Boston, spoke about the state of the country, noting many issues he believes threaten the United States and how those issues might be fixed.
He said Congress should join together to fight the threats of China, Russia and Islamic terrorism, adding that he expects “blind loyalty” from his Marines but not from his politicians.
O’Rourke also said he believes part of the problem stems from parenting from younger generations, who were raised to be independent and now expect their children to “learn everything from a tablet.”
O’Rourke ended by asking those in the audience to coordinate town hall meetings with local and state politicians to see the change they want in the community.
After the speech, Pike County Chancery Judge Wayne Smith took time to recognize World War II veteran John Lee Taylor for his service. Then the names of each veteran receiving a wreath were read, with notations of those who were killed in action.
The small event ended with a performance of “Taps” by Jennifer Robinson, and wreaths were distributed among the members of the audience who had family listed.
