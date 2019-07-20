McComb selectmen heard the latest payment requests from companies working on storm cleanup and got updates on timelines and spending Tuesday night.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes presented the billed amounts from each of the three companies working with the city on cleanup from the May 9 tornado and windstorm.
The latest invoices total $106,881, including $48,830 to Land Company Development for debris pickup, $31,197 to Debris Tech for pickup monitoring and $26,854 to True North Emergency Management for consulting on the project.
Barnes said Land Company reported hauling 714 loads of debris as of July 10, and she anticipated the second pickup pass by the company would be completed before the end of the month and before the contract with the company reaches its full term.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the bills to be voted on would bring the total spent on storm cleanup to $397,685, which the city has to cover.
The state’s assessment of damage from storm’s that day has not reached the $4.5 million benchmark that could trigger reimbursement through the federal and state emergency management agencies.
In other business, the board:
• Discussed moving the southern boundary of a proposed entertainment district from Thompson Street to 21st Street.
• Put an amended contract with M3A architecture firm on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. The company was approved to design the new Martlin Luther King Recreation Complex in Burglund.
• Considered a budget amendment in the cemetery trust fund to furnish the office and break room building in Hollywood Cemetery.
• Considered reimbursement of audit fees to the airport board.
• Added a contract with Taylor Power Systems for generator maintenance to Tuesday’s agenda, at a reduced price of $6,153.
• Heard recommendations for firefighter Matthew Wheat to be promoted to pump engineer, and the hiring of Chris Kapler as a probationary firefighter.
• Considered waiving the fees for using the Bo Diddley Pavilion downtown after the Pink Ribbon 5K Walk.
