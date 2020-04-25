Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that the statewide lockdown in place because of the coronavirus would end 8 a.m. Monday.
Reeves said a different order, known as a “safer at home order,” is set to expire at 8 a.m. May 11. It allows widespread reopening of retail establishments and other businesses. The order will take effect upon the expiration of the shelter-in-place order handed down at the beginning of April.
Under the new order residents are encouraged to stay home whenever possible, and the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are ordered to shelter in place.
Places of amusement or entertainment, including casinos, theatres, bars and museums in addition to businesses that can’t avoid close contact, including salons, gyms, spas and tattoo parlors, will remain closed. Restaurants are limited to drive-thru, carry out or delivery service only.
“You are winning, you are flattening the curve,” Reeves said. “They predicted we would have 1,356 in ICU beds. They predicted we would have more than 1,085 Mississippians on ventilators. They predicted we would have 90 deaths — today.”
Reeves said the planned return to business as usual is similar to a light bulb dimmer rather than to a light switch.
“We are starting to reopen our economy, we cannot slam the door open. That would be reckless,” he said. “Every job is essential to the worker or his or her family who depend on its paycheck for food, for supplies and shelter.”
The order still bans all gatherings of 10 or more people, and all retail establishments will be allowed to open as long as managers keep their buildings under 50% capacity according to fire code.
“Please stay at home as much as you can,” Reeves said.
The decision to allow smaller retail establishments could provide unintended benefits, as it may reduce the number of people crowding bigger stores like Walmart, he said.
“We hope that this is an advantage as a side-effect to doing this,” Reeves said. “We’re telling the people of Mississippi that we trust them to make good personal decisions. They understand the risk that exists. … We anticipate that when retail stores open, we have no doubt that small businesses will continue to take extra precautions.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he’s confident in the decision.
“We feel confident that this is a measured and appropriate step at this time,” Dobbs said. “A lot of people are in need of medical attention that they’ve put off for a month or so.”
But Dobbs stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing guidelines.
“We still have significant COVID transmission within the community,” he said. “But we can’t wait this out — it’s not going anywhere.”
Reeves said some employees may need to seek alternative arrangements with their jobs.
“We encourage you, if you have a job and you’re one of the vulnerable folks, please talk to your employer,” Reeves said.
Dobbs said state health officials will begin testing all staff and residents at any long-term care facility that records a confirmed coronavirus infection.
Pike County reported a fourth death Friday and one new infection, according to state health data. There were 127 confirmed infections, four deaths and eight deaths among patients of long-term care facilities, no change from Thursday.
Entergy had fully restored power to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center by late Thursday night after completing repairs to it’s west McComb substation.
And residents of Walthall and Pike counties and surrounding communities can be tested for coronavirus — Monday at Southwest Events Center in Tylertown and on Wednesday at the Pike County Health Department in McComb.
To be tested, patients must complete a screening on the C Spire Health smartphone app or call (601) 496-7200. Testing is by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
