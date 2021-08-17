A McComb man was gunned down in his vehicle while leaving his shift at Sanderson Farms early Saturday morning, and another man escaped injury in another drive-by shooting later that night, Pike County sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies responded to a shooting at the intersection of Highway 44 and River Ridge Road early Saturday.
Laxavier Frith, 26, of McComb was shot at the stop sign in an apparent drive-by shooting while leaving his shift at Sanderson Farms around 1:20 a.m., Coroner Wally Jones said.
Frith’s vehicle rolled into a ditch after the shooting, and he was found still inside it, Jones said.
Frith suffered a gunshot wound to his side and died at the scene, Jones said.
Pike County Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said there are no suspects.
The sheriff’s office is hoping to view security footage from a nearby gas station and awaiting an autopsy report as it investigates the case.
Sheriff James Brumfield said the office is working hard to tackle the county’s shootings, adding that he has been in constant communication with federal and local agencies for assistance.
“We have reached out to the FBI, MBI, the state Department of Corrections and Walthall County sheriff’s (Department) for assistance, and we are working diligently to solve these murders and drive-by shootings,” Brumfield said.
In the other incident, Bellipanni said someone shot at Jeffery Spurlock, 25, of McComb, at 1009 Carson Lane around 11 p.m. Saturday. Spurlock was not wounded.
Spurlock told deputies that he was stopped at a stop sign on Carson Lane when a vehicle pulled beside him, rolled down its window and opened fire.
Bellipanni said bullet fragments were collected at the scene, but detectives were still trying to identify the weapon. He said Spurlock did not know who shot at him, leaving the department with no suspects.
Sheriff’s officials said it’s unclear whether the two shootings are connected, citing the early stages of the investigations into both.
Brumfield asked anyone who might know anything about recent or past shootings to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 684-0033.
“We need anyone to call Crimestoppers if they know anything about these shootings. We are working hard on these cases, but we need the community to reach out as well,” he said. “It just takes one person to step forward.
“It is anonymous and your name will not be used.”
In recent arrests:
• Jaton T. Isaac, 45, of McComb, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Saturday by McComb police.
• Chadrick McGaffery, 32, of McComb, was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, simple assault and domestic violence Wednesday by McComb police.
