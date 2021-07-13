A wreck at the intersection of Leatherwood Road and Highway 98 claimed the life of two Tylertown residents over the weekend, according to law enforcement officials.
Pike County Coroner Wally Jones said Rantonia Jones, 42, and Rendarius Jones, 16, were pronounced dead on the scene of the late Saturday night crash.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Craig James said Rantonia Jones was crossing Highway 98 from Leatherwood Road near the Walthall County line, when an eastbound 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Oliver Lewis, 65, of McComb, struck the passenger side of Jones’ a 1997 Honda Civic.
Information on funeral arrangements for the two victims was not available Monday morning.
