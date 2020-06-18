S. Pike missed less, but still a lot

The coronavirus pandemic took a lot from thousands of students in Pike County this year, especially the hundreds of seniors. But of the four high schools in the county, it arguably took the least from South Pike.
The school was fortunate enough to hold its prom just prior to spring break, which was extended due to the seriousness of the virus spread coming to fruition.
South Pike valedictorian Amia Miller feels very fortunate to have the event.
“We were lucky enough at South Pike to have our prom,” she said. “I know that the other schools didn’t, and it was a blessing from God for us to have ours.”
But while prom took place in Magnolia, other plans were either canceled or re-worked.
“To have COVID-19 interrupt our year, threw off a lot of our senior plans (like) senior skip day,” Miller said. “We had to re-schedule classes which were dedicated to our classmate who passed away (Felix Varnado). Other senior activities that we had planned for so long just got thrown off.”
The graduation experience was also different for Miller and the rest of the seniors.
Throughout a ceremony that took up most of a weekday morning, small groups of graduates were escorted inside the Willie Earl Jones Coliseum, keeping with the guidelines of social distancing. A film crew was on hand to capture the ceremony.
Miller was part of the early group because she had to give her valedictorian speech.
“It wasn’t filmed in order, so I went first, then we did the welcome,” she said. “Then we did the salutatorian address, then the farewell address. It was kind of weird because it was out of order. But we thought that for the video it was going to be in order. We got our diplomas and as we walked out we saw our classmates getting ready to walk in.”
And for Miller, getting the chance to see some of her classmates for the first time in weeks was a very unusual feeling for her.
“It was completely weird because that was the longest spring break that we have ever had and it was longer than Christmas break,” she said. “It was the longest time in the past 12-13 school years that we have gone without seeing each other. It was very weird. But knowing that this was probably the last time that we were going to see each other, it was real.”
This fall, Miller — the daughter of Patrick Miller and Shaylia Victoria Stanberry — will head to Hattiesburg to major in nursing at Southern Miss.
Salutatorian Isaiah Ferdinand said that, in addition to prom, he and his classmates were also able to get a couple of senior skip days in prior to the pandemic.
And while many will have to wait until the fall semester to continue on with their plans, Ferdinand will get a jump start this summer.
“During the summer, I will be at basic training for the National Guard until about December,” he said.
Once he returns, Ferdinand — the son of Greg Fisher and Irma Ferdinand of Osyka — also will head to Hattiesburg to attend Southern Miss. For a living he wants to be an anesthesiologist.
Of all the lessons that he learned this year, there is one that stands out to Ferdinand. This year “taught me to savor my time,” he said.
Even though Ferdinand and his classmates got most of their senior activities in prior to the pandemic shutdown, there is one activity that he missed which left him disappointed.
“Definitely track,” he said. “I had my heart set on it, for it to be a great, meaningful year, and I never even got to compete in a meet to display the work that I put in.”
Ferdinand ran the open 800 and open 4x800 relay events for the South Pike track team.
Another factor that Ferdinand and his classmates had to deal with was the transition of working in a classroom setting to completing his lessons at home online.
“It was more of just getting used to it,” he said. “But the classes that I had to do online were college classes, and without having a teacher to teach it, it was like I had to teach myself how to learn. I had to figure out how everything was supposed to go together.”
