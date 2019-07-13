Hurricane Barry’s gusty rainbands swept across southwest Mississippi in fits and starts Saturday morning as the Category 1 storm approached landfall on the Louisiana coast.
A tropical storm warning remained in effect for Amite and Wilkinson counties in Southwest Mississippi and Southeastern Louisiana, where the rainmaker of a storm was forecast to inundate the area.
At 11 a.m., Barry had sustained winds of 75 mph and was located about 110 miles west-southwest of New Orleans or about 80 miles west of Houma, La., moving northwest at 6 mph.
With Pike County still expecting to see significant rainfall and sustained wind from Barry, officials were giving out sandbags on Airport-Fernwood Road in an effort organized by District 1 Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky.
Forecasts showed the potential for flooding rain across south Mississippi and southeast Louisiana along and west of Interstate 55 corridor.
A hurricane advisory warned of “life-threatening flood waters “ with “extreme rainfall flooding” that could lead to evacuations and rescues, as well as rivers and streams topping their banks and the possibility of flooded buildings.
Barry’s winds were expected to be felt the most “generally along and west of a line from Houma to Baton Rouge to Woodville,” the NWS hurricane advisory said, noting the potential for considerable damage to structures and downed trees and power lines, making some roads impassable.
Windy conditions also posed a threat across other parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, generally running along and west of a line from New Orleans to Tylertown.
Weather service officials advised people in areas likely to be impacted by the storm to shelter in place.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service expect the center of Barry to move through southern Louisiana on Saturday and into central Louisiana on Saturday night.
Barry is predicted to weaken into a tropical depression as it moves across northern Louisiana on Sunday.
