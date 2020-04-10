Gov. Tate Reeves ordered a burn ban among other new measures as the state streaks toward a peak use of resources to contend with the coronavirus outbreak.
State health officials reported 209 new infections and six new deaths Friday morning for a total of 2,469 confirmed infections and 82 deaths since March 11.
“Our top priority has been preventing our health care system from being overloaded,” Reeves said. “We will not be able to prevent every COVID-19 death — everyone who might survive this virus with quality care should get that care.”
Reeves noted the state will likely encounter severe weather on Easter Sunday and cautioned citizens to be weather-aware and take the usual precautions.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel said residents should be prepared for a rough weekend.
“Unfortunately, COVID has not disrupted weather patterns we typically see this time of year,” he said.
Michel said people should go to their local emergency shelters if they need to but to try to maintain social distancing.
Officials with the Mississippi Forestry Commission requested Reeves to institute a burn ban by executive order, citing an increase of grass and wildfires, noting that those calls divert first responders from fighting coronavirus.
Reeves also issued executive orders saying health care workers and facilities cannot be sued for trying to help patients during the crisis, suspending the nominating conventions of both political parties and suspending a requirement that businesses hold in-person shareholder meetings.
“The spread is slowing and many think it is slowing dramatically,” he said. “Please don’t let up, we’re not out of the woods yet.”
Reeves said he’ll make a decision this weekend whether to reopen public schools, which are closed through April 17.
Pike County had 39 infections and one death — an increase of four infections since Thursday.
Officials with Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center had tested 368 individuals across system facilities and received 277 results, 50 of which returned positive, an increase of 11 since Thursday, SMRMC CEO Charla Rowley said Friday.
“That is a significant jump in positives but that’s mainly due to the higher number of total results we received in yesterday,” she said. “The most we have received in any one day prior to yesterday was 25.”
In Lincoln County, confirmed infections increased by nine to 41, with one new death reported on Friday, bringing the death count there to three.
Amite County reported no new confirmed infections for a total of 10 on Friday.
Wilkinson County had three new confirmed cases for a total of 40. Three people have died there.
Lawrence County’s case total was corrected to seven Friday after officials reported a total of eight Thursday. Walthall County had no new infections for a total of 16 and Franklin County had one new case for a total of nine.
Statewide, deaths are reported among patients in Adams, Amite, Bolivar, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Coahoma, DeSoto, Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Pontotoc, Rankin, Smith, Sunflower, Tippah, Tunica, Washington, Webster, Wilkinson and Yazoo counties.
The Jackson metro area continues to experience a severe outbreak. Hinds County has the most infections statewide at 219, up 16 from Thursday, and two outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Madison County had 95 infections, up seven from Thursday, and two deaths; and Rankin County had 88, up three from Thursday, and two deaths.
