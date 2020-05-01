Pike County supervisors ratified a proclamation of local emergency Thursday for a tornado that passed through April 23, and began making plans for a countywide clean-up.
Keith Lott of Neel-Schaffer recommended supervisors use True North Emergency Management, a Neel-Schaffer subsidiary, to oversee the job. Jim Garner of True North said he will assess the damage and report back at Monday’s board meeting.
Civil Defense director Richard Coghlan said the county must have at least $155,000 in damages to qualify for 75% reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Also, the state must have at least $4.5 million in damages overall from a storm to qualify for aid.
“If we meet the threshold and the state meets the threshold, they’ll make a request of the president and that will determine whether we get a reimbursement,” Coghlan said.
The county will probably meet its limit, but it’s doubtful the state will, which would mean no reimburse-ment, Coghlan said.
Either way, supervisors will have to clean up the debris.
Supervisors said they have been talking to state legislators and Congressional representatives, but there appears to be little they can do to change the parameters.
“As of now it doesn’t look like the state will meet the threshold,” said Supervisor Jake Gazzo.
Board president Sam Hall summed up the situation: “If we get something, it’ll be gravy, but we have to depend on us paying for it.”
Supervisors discussed using county employees and equipment to do the clean-up, but Coghlan said they would have to document everything to qualify for reimbursement.
“The county doesn’t have sufficient equipment,” he added.
Also, “If you do it in-house, you’re going to use the majority of our road crew to do nothing but pick up logs.”
Road superintendent Wendell Alexander agreed, noting the county’s backhoes and dump trucks aren’t capable of handling big logs and massive stumps. He said the county could rent the necessary equipment, however.
Hall suggested using local loggers and heavy equipment operators as sub-contractors for the work.
Lott said it usually takes three passes to clean up: first to clear the roadsides, then pick up residents’ debris, then one more pass for the rest of residents’ debris.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky said county workers were able to go on private property after Hurricane Katrina, but Garner said that requires special permits from FEMA.
Alexander said most residents take care of their own debris.
“Most of them pile it up and burn it or they have to hire somebody to push it to the road,” he said.
Supervisor Robert Accardo noted homeowners insurance may help cover residents’ costs.
Hall asked Alexander to prepare a plan for using county forces to clean up debris and present it to supervisors on Monday. Garner likewise will present an estimate for having True North oversee the work.
In the meantime, supervisors authorized the use of a site in the old industrial park for debris from the city of McComb. Lott said the material will be mulched and taken to the Magnolia landfill.
