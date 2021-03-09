North Pike officials are looking at holding an extended school year program to help students who need to catch up on learning affected by scheduling for COVID-19 precautions.
Superintendent Dennis Penton said some of the students struggling the most might be required to attend the program if the district finds enough interest to hold the program.
“I want to do a survey to see if it’s feasible,” Penton said. “I’m afraid interest will be low because of the stress everybody has been under this year.”
He said the survey would be conducted online and well publicized to promote participation.
A deadline will be set for signup if there is sufficient interest, so that the district can determine adequate staffing.
Tentative dates for the program are half-days June 7-25.
Buses will transport students to campuses, and breakfast and lunch will served to participants.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted almost $3.9 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
• Received an unqualified opinion on its audit, with no findings.
• Approved the school calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
• Renewed contracts with janitorial and groundskeeping firms.
• Approved the purchase of a gasoline storage tank with a pump and electrical wiring.
• Accepted a donation to the band program.
