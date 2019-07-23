A section of Highway 51 in Lincoln County will be named after a sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty when he was the first to respond to a violent crime spree in 2017.
Mississippi Department of Transpontation officials will dedicate the stretch of highway from Lee Drive to Cold Springs Road to the memory of Deputy William Durr on July 30 in a ceremony to be held at Moak’s Creek Baptist Church, 722 Moaks Creek Road.
Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King, state Rep. Becky Currie and Sheriff Steve Rushing will be among the speakers.
The Mississippi Legislature authorized the “Deputy Donald William Durr Memorial Highway” dedication with the passage of House Bill 1108.
Durr was responding to a domestic violence call in Bogue Chitto on the night of May 27, 2017, when Willie Cory Gobolt allegedly killed him and two others before going on a rampage across the county and killing six other people related to his estranged wife.
More than two years later, Godbolt is still awaiting trial on a long list of charges, including one count of capital murder, seven counts first-degree murder and other crimes such as auto burglary and kidnapping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.