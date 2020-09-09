Free testing for COVID-19 will be available in all of Mississippi’s 82 counties beginning this week, state health officials announced Tuesday.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said screeners will be in every county once a week to test anyone who asks starting this week.
The testing will be available “every county, every week for anybody who is concerned they were exposed and, of course, for school teachers and staff,” Dobbs said.
Anyone who needs a test can sign up on the state health department’s website, Dobbs said.
Dobbs said the state has seen big improvements in the trajectory of infections, noting that there were no deaths reported in the state on Tuesday.
Mississippi reported just 249 new cases Tuesday for a total of 87,379 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We suspect some of that is just a manifestation of the Labor Day holiday, but it is great to see zero deaths,” Dobbs said, noting that the three-day weekend most ikely slowed down testing analyses.
Still, Dobbs said 62 of the state’s 82 counties are decreasing in daily case counts.
“We want to make sure we keep our guard up,” Dobbs said. “We have made some phenomenal gains, and we want to maintain that.”
Gov. Tate Reeves said he believes the state is on a good path.
“There is no other way to look at these numbers than what you all are doing is working,” he said.
But he and Dobbs cautioned Mississippians to not let down their guard.
“If we are thoughtful it is possible to never have a second wave,” Dobbs said, noting that the flu and cold weather could make a second wave of COVID-19 infections much harder to treat. “This virus might be here for a while. ... This might be like a flu thing.
“I think we are going to see a rise in flu season ... but hopefully there will be an uptick in flu vaccines. Now is the time to get your flu vaccine.”
Dobbs also said he has pored over the vaccine research, calling the process “remarkable.”
He said there are many vaccines in human trials to see if they have unintended side-effects.
“It is going to accelerate our ability to make vaccines in the future,” Dobbs said of the process.
Pike County added six cases on Tuesday for a total 1,177 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Walthall and Lawrence counties both rose by one case, with Walthall standing at 578 and Lawrence at 414. Amite, Franklin, Lincoln and Wilkinson counties all reported no new cases Tuesday.
