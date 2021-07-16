An 11-year-old McComb girl drowned at a Walthall County campground Wednesday afternoon, county officials said Thursday.
Aniya Young was swimming at the pool at Paradise Ranch RV Resort when she apparently drowned, officials said.
Coroner Chris Blackwell said Young’s family lost contact with her around 4:30 p.m. and bystanders found her hours later in the pool.
“Our prayers go out to the family,” he said.
Blackwell said there was no lifeguard on duty at the pool, which reportedly has signs to that effect. Attempts to resuscitate Young were unsuccessful as she had been in the w
