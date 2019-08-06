LIBERTY — The Amite County Historical and Genealogical Society will present a talk on “Mississippi at Shiloh” by historian Grady Howell of Madison 10 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of Liberty Baptist Church.
Admission is $5 and goes to the ongoing restoration of the Little Red Schoolhouse in Liberty. A potluck meal will be served.
The historical society will also sell copies of its book, “The Men From Amite County, Mississippi: The Battle of Shiloh” by Mary Pallon and Virgil Roberts.
Howell will bring some of his many historical books, such as “Chimneyville: Likenesses of Early Days in Jackson, Mississippi” and “Invocation to Death: The Final Hours of Col. Alexander Keith McClung.”
Howell is a retired historian from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1970. He and his wife Gail reside in Northeast Jackson.
“The detail that Grady puts into his effort makes one feel there in person, there with great-grandfather as he faced shot and shell, death looming if struck or even wounded,” said Society spokesman Greg Barron. “Walk in the shoes of those that were captured. Many never came home from Shiloh to the end of the war.”
One who did come home was Amite Countian John Tisdale Newman of Co. B, 33rd Mississippi, Barron said. Newman was wounded and captured in May 1863 at the Battle of Champion Hill. His journey through Yankee prisons ended at Elmira, N.Y., known in the South as “Hellmira.” Newman was released in May 1865 and returned to Amite County.
“Our booklet will parallel this lecture, giving insight into our soldiers from Southwest Mississippi at Shiloh,” Barron said. “The units overlapped counties, in many instances especially Amite, Franklin, Pike, Wilkinson and to some extent western Old Lawrence County which is now in Lincoln County. The effort that Mary Pallon and Virgil Roberts put into this narrative is well noted.”
The Little Red Schoolhouse was the music room of the Liberty Female Academy, built in 1853.
