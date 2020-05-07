Public works and public safety got most of the attention from the Summit Town Council during Tuesday night’s work session.
Mayor Percy Robinson said the town-wide curfew enacted during the now-expired stay-at-home order issued to stem the spread of COVID-19 has been lifted.
“We lifted the curfew last Friday, which was May 1, for the town of Summit,” he said. “We followed suit with the county.”
Councilman Joe Lewis asked Police Chief Kenny Cotton how well residents complied with the curfew when it was in effect.
“Everything was well. The Town of Summit is a dream,” Cotton said.
The town council will ratify the lifting of the curfew during next week’s board meeting, when it will also vote on a number of other measures.
Among them are four personnel moves in the police department. Cotton wants to hire Gregory Shamis and Deborah Rider as part-time officers and to remove Sonya Woodall and Lloyd Bullock from the department’s roster since they are unable to work.
As for the public works department, the council met in executive session to discuss separating duties between Superintendent Tim baylor and foreman Jesse Simmons, with Baylor focusing on some responsibilities in the department, such as water operations, and Simmons focusing on others, including streets.
In another matter, the council will vote next week on whether to have a First Bank Visa card issued. Robinson said it would be used to pay for hotel registrations at the upcoming Mississippi Municipal League Conference in Biloxi, at an estimated cost of $2,500.
The council also will vote next week on whether to hire Wince Monley as a public works employee.
The council also heard a request from Hickory Street resident Anitra Jennings, who complained of having a high water bill even though no one was living there while her house was being renovated. She said she asked for the water to be cut off and the meter wasn’t being read. Town Clerk Deborah Price said the account had an outstanding balance of about $400 and Jennings can gradually pay down the outstanding balance.
