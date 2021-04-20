Art, music and the environment will be in the spotlight at the Bo Diddley Pavilion in downtown McComb on Saturday as Pike School of Art-Mississippi hosts it inaugural Earth Day Fest.
The festival, a free arts-focused, socially distanced event featuring visual art, music and dance, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Red Sugar Blues, featuring Atlanta-based Artis Brown, formerly of McComb, will headline the musical acts. Also performing are Everyday People, DJ Aaron Tullos and members of the State Street Junior Players.
The morning begins with guided yoga by Amber Marie.
More than 20 vendors will sell eco-friendly and handmade items.
The organizers will encourage mask wearing and physical distancing of vendors and their booths.
The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live.
Pike School of Art-Mississippi director Calvin Phelps said the festival will mark the return to community celebrations in the area and put a much-needed spotlight on the city’s newly created McComb arts and entertainment district.
“We will use the venue and our own participation to ask the community for their vision for future projects in the arts and entertainment district,” he said.
The festival is being funded in part by a $6,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission, Phelps said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.