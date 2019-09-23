The Monday Report 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Find it here: http://www.enterprise-journal.com/eedition/monday_report/page_d1358945-55f5-5bf3-a7d4-a750907cca8e.html Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 77° Clear Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News The Monday Report 13 seek Amite supt. job North Pike hangs on to defeat visiting Pass Christian Parklane handles Central Hinds on the road McComb rolls past Wilkinson County, 47-0 South Pike tops Tylertown for first time in 12 years Bogue Chitto loses second-straight, falls to Puckett Pike board takes up Magnolia matters Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTimothy B. JonesFirst lady visitsGOP chairman bookedEthel K. MelsonGunmen wantedPolice ID man found dead at storeTuesday McGaffenyHackers target S. Pike networkDebbie Tobias IsaacVictim of I-55 wreck ID’d Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOfficer saves the day (1)City officials move to nix receipts (1)Trump and Lincoln (1) Latest e-Edition Monday Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.