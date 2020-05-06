Newspaper vending machines become mini-libraries

LIBERTY — Some businessmen decided to help give people something to do during coronavirus restrictions by providing a pair of mini-libraries in town — boxes that will remain in use after restrictions are lifted.
The free sidewalk libraries are located at Miss K’s Home Plate Restaurant, 943 E. Main St., and at 127 N. Church St. in front of Liberty Insurance Agency and Bernell McGehee CPA, all of which sponsored the project.
McGehee said he’s had the idea for years but it took the closing of public libraries during the coronavirus outbreak to spur him to action.
He had noticed family members borrowing and returning some of his books.
“I thought, you know, the library is closed and people are actually reading more,” McGehee said.
He thought of setting up mini sidewalk libraries but learned each would cost around $400 including signage, so his business partner Karen Lewis of Miss K’s looked for other solutions.
“Karen said, ‘I think we can do it cheaper than that,’ ” McGehee said.
Lewis got the Enterprise-Journal to donate a couple of newspaper vending machines. Her husband Larry modified them to open without money and painted them red. The business Sign Here in Liberty made the signage.
The boxes contain a large assortment of children and adult books, especially paperbacks. John Grisham novels are prevalent. People are welcome to take books and leave others as they choose.
“It’s been real popular,” Karen Lewis said.
She said the boxes will remain in place from now on.
“It’s always been in the back of my mind,” McGehee said. “The coronavirus brought it to the forefront.”
