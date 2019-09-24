Community healing

A Magnolia physician has been honored by the Mississippi State Medical Association for his community service.
Dr. Luke Lampton recently received the MSMA Community Service Award, which recognizes a physician for significant participation in civic activities that improve the community.
MSMA Executive Director, Dr. Claude Brunson said Lampton is a worthy recipient.
Lampton served as Chairman of the Mississippi State Board of Health from 2007-17 and was recently reappointed to another six-year term by Gov. Phil Bryant.
For more than a decade he served as president and chairman of the Foundation of Mississippi History, from 2009-19, helping to oversee the creation of the Two Mississippi Museums project, which included the creation of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the new Museum of Mississippi History in Jackson.
As president of the South Pike Hospital Association since 2015, Lampton has led revival efforts at Beacham Memorial Hospital in Magnolia. Lampton and the Beacham staff were named Citizens of the Year by the Enterprise-Journal in 2017 for their work to save the hospital.
Lampton also is leading downtown restoration projects in Magnolia and Osyka. He restored the old Osyka bank building to serve as the public library of Osyka. He also led the preservation and restoration of the historic 1893 Magnolia Depot, which now serves as city hall of Magnolia.
Lampton recently served on the Mississippi Guardianship and Conservatorship Commission, which has updated and revised the state’s conservatorship laws.
He serves on the Mississippi Rural Physician Scholarship Commission and the Office of the Mississippi Physician Workforce Commission.
Lampton also was primary author and creator of “Images in Mississippi Medicine: A Photographic History of Medicine in Mississippi,” a 266- page book published in 2018.
He has been an editor of the Journal of the Mississippi State Medical Association for the past 20 years and has published hundreds of articles on medicine and health care.
Lampton has saved two prominent rural newspapers from closure, the Magnolia Gazette, established in 1872 in Magnolia, and the Hinds County Gazette, established in 1843 in Raymond.
He publishes both newspapers through his “Magnolia Gazette Publishing Company” as well as many books with local, state, and regional interest.
