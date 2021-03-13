Restaurant’s garage green light nears

McComb officials voted to lease the top portion of the downtown parking garage to a restaurant for valet parking, but not without some resistance.
The board voted 4-2 to ask the board attorney to draft a contract with 207 Bistro on Main Street for exclusive use of the top portion of the parking garage for valet parking. The contract includes a $1 annual fee. Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Devante Johnson, Donovan Hill and Shawn Williams voted in favor, while selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos opposed.
“If anyone on this board is pro-business, it is me, but I can’t see us leasing public property to an individual business. That business has parking up and down Main Street,” Cameron said, noting his reasoning against the contract. “You have other businesses that are and probably will be going to need that (parking).
“I think public is public and we’ve got plenty to go around for a first come first serve basis. I wish all of the luck and all of the success to all of the businesses. I hope they fill up every parking lot in the city. I cannot see this being fair. I cannot see this being reasonable. I cannot see this being feasible whatsoever for the City of McComb.”
Johnson, whose ward includes downtown, said the board had precedent to lease the garage, noting many organizations such as the McComb Garden Club lease from the city.
“We have several public buildings that we lease to other organizations, and we have never complained about it,” he said.
Hill noted that the parking garage had been fixed for quite some time and no one was using the upper level. The gate to the upper level has been closed since the repairs, making it impossible for drivers to park on the level.
“I don’t see what the problem is. It’s been there I know for more than a year and no one has asked for it,” Hill said.
“It’s a new business. They see the opportunity. I personally think they are going to need it. There is plenty of other parking in the city.
“I get Selectman Camer-on’s point that it doesn’t look fair, but other businesses had ample amount of time to use the area and they haven’t. This business is asking. They want certain times. Why not? No other business downtown does valet parking.”
Johnson said the parking garage would not be blocked off to other business owners, who could ask the bistro owners for permission to use the city-owned garage when the bistro is not using it.
“If we do a lease agreement with bistro, then all these other businesses when they aren’t using it, they can go to the bistro, just like we do if I want to use the American Legion Hut. It is no different,” Johnson said.
Cameron disagreed, noting that public parking spaces should not be blocked off to the public. Cameron made a motion to table the matter until the contract was drafted so the board could have a better idea of what they are approving.
Hill agreed with Cameron, but the motion died without a mention of a second. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley noted the motion was to just draft the contract and not to approve it.
Theater acquires insurance
In other news, the city secured insurance for the State Theater for the year for a one-time payment of $15,280. The board was previously told by its insurance agent that without repairs, the theater would lose its insurance coverage, rendering it unusable.
Lockley said he spoke with the agent, who was able to secure coverage.
Lockley said despite continued coverage and the contract not including provisions requiring the repairs, the city should still move forward to fix the theater because the structural integrity of the building could fail without the repairs.
“We have still got to get the building done, but this will give us time,” Lockley said.
The board voted 5-1 to buy the insurance. Cameron, Johnson, Hill, Tullos and Williams voted in favor of the insurance plan and Brock voted against it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.