McComb officials lifted the city’s executive orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mandates on crowd sizes and mask-wearing, during Tuesday’s board meeting, opting instead to follow Gov. Tate Reeves’ lead and recommend the measures that were previously mandated.
“Citizens called and asked me to lift the mask mandate,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “ ‘Are we going to allow citizens to gather together?’ I told them I did not have the authority to do that. I will put it on the agenda and let the board decide on that, so here we are.”
The board voted 4-2 to rescind executive orders 1 and 3 on crowd sizes, restaurant capacity, mask-wearing and social distancing, among other things.
Selectmen Michael Cameron, Devante Johnson, Donovan Hill and Ted Tullos voted in favor of ending the mandates while selectmen Shawn Williams and Ronnie Brock were opposed.
Brock made a substitute motion to rescind the order while leaving the mask mandate intact without a fine.
“I say that we need to rescind 1 and 3 and keep the masks in place. We are not going to fine people $1,000 for not wearing a mask. If they want to jeopardize their own health, that is on them. We don’t have the manpower. All we have is common sense,” he said.
Johnson said he was for having a mandate, but felt it needed to include the fine, noting that the board’s original mandate did not have the $1,000 fine, which led to noncompliance. Cameron agreed with Johnson.
“If we are going to enact a mandate, it needs to have some backbone to it,” Cameron said.
Hill said the mandate did not work as well as he and the board hoped, noting that most people who did not want to wear a mask refused to do so anyway. He said wearing a mask should become a personal preference.
“If people want to wear a mask, let them wear a mask,” he said. “That is what they are going off of, anyway. People have been doing what they want to do.”
Brock withdrew his substitute motion, and Johnson suggested cutting all of the mandates and then ordering masks and the fine in a separate motion. The suggestion was never made into a substitute motion and was not voted on.
Brock made his motion a second time and it was brought to a vote, which failed.
Before the final vote, the board asked Police Deputy Chief Rodney Nordstrom if officers had issued any mask citations. Nordstrom said they had made “one or two,” but did not have the exact number, adding that when officers approach people who aren’t wearing a mask, they will usually put the masks on.
McComb is the first municipality in Pike County to rescind its executive orders in line with the governor. Summit and Magnolia both will remain under mandates until April, according to city officials from both municipalities.
Businesses can have their own rules on social distancing and mask wearing, which they can enforce without a government mandate.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center officials said that its policies have remained unchanged following the city’s and state’s lifting of mandates, noting the hospital follows guidelines from the CDC rather than the mandates of the state or city.
The executive order limiting crowd sizes was put into place almost a year ago on March 24, 2020, and the mask mandate was enacted last July during the height of the first major outbreak in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.