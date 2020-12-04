Summit officials are set to extend the town’s mask ordinance for two months, renew employee health insurance and move right along with the application of a grant to rehabilitate a water tank.
The town council discussed those and other matters during Tuesday night’s work session.
The council is expected to vote on continuing the mask mandate when it meets for the monthly board meeting next week. The order expired on Monday. If it’s approved next week, as is expected, it’ll remain in effect for another 60 days.
n n n
As for the health insurance, town officials are in the annual balancing act of trying to reduce premiums by passing on higher deductibles to employees or eating some of the additional costs. The town appears to be leaning towards a little bit of both.
The current policy has a $750 deductible but costs the town $86,052 annually for 15 employees.
Keeping the deductible at $750 would lead to a $5,077 annual increase. .
Raising the deductible to $1,000 deductible would lead to a $2,400 annual increase. Doubling the deductible to $1,500 would drop the premium to $85,894.
Town officials seemed to be receptive to the idea of going with the $1,000 deductible.
“Whatever option you go to on the deductible, we still have a golden plan. It’s one of the best around,” Town Clerk Deborah Price said.
n n n
In a special called meeting before the work session, the council voted unanimously to adopt an action plan and a resolution in order to qualify to receive the Community Development Block Grant that, if awarded, would go to rehabilitate the water tower on Martin Luther King and Thomas streets.
Grant writer Mary Helen Ferguson, attending via phone, said the town recently had a site visit, which is a good sign.
“They’re still considering it but it looks good,” Ferguson said.
She said the town is seeking $399,080 for the work.
“This is a very competitive grant program. It’s based on past performance how well you’ve done in closing out projects successfully in the past,” she said, adding that municipalities are graded on 11 criteria in the application process.
She said there are caveats that come with the funding.
“If they give us this money, we want to make every effort to hire local, low-income persons to fill any job openings or training opportunities,” Ferguson said.
The town also has to prove it’ll be able to maintain the water tower once the work is done, she said.
”If they were to give you a grant, they want to make sure you’re going to maintain it,” Ferguson said.
She said the town’s rating for the grant application is promising as well.
“Y’all have a very high rating,” Ferguson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.