Regular services haven’t been held in the old church at Muddy Springs in nearly 50 years but people dedicated to preserving the structure whose roots predate the Civil War open it up annually for a Christmas program.
Singers Jodi James and Clay Parker, along with Lora Reynolds and Christopher Hart led the program.
Ralph Price is one of a handful of dedicated volunteers along with Malcolm Allen, Vickie Cothern and Jimmy Harris.
Price thanked the performers for their continued devotion to performing each year.
This year’s service was dedicated to the memory of Reynolds’ late husband Billy Ray, a renowned guitarist who performed with Waylon Jennings and others.
Reynolds died the day after Thanksgiving at 79.
“Today’s service is dedicated to the memory of a very special friend,” Price said. “We dedicate today’s service to Billy Ray Reynolds, Lora’s husband and everybody’s friend.”
Reynolds penned a song about the church, a recording of which opened the program.
“For those of you who knew Billy Ray, and that probably includes just about everyone here, you knew how much in addition to country music he loved writing and performing spiritual and gospel music,” Price said. “The church probably gave him his first introduction to music.”
Price said he recently spoke to Reynolds, who said he was looking forward to performing at the church.
“Through his talent and dedication to his gift of music, it took him all over the world,” Price said. “He was already looking forward to this service.”
