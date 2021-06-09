The Mississippi Department of Revenue Alcohol Beverage Control has approved temporary resort status for Rosco’s of McComb, a sports bar and pool hall on Highway 98 East, despite county supervisors’ rejection of the status last year.
“The state overrode the county,” an ABC spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. “As far as we’re concerned, they (Rosco’s) have the liquor permit.”
Resort status allows Rosco’s to sell wine and liquor and keep later hours. Previously it could only sell beer.
Owner Whitney Webb said the status is good for a year, at which time he must demonstrate his business is a bona fide tourist attraction as defined under the state resort law. His plans include a drive-in theater, campground, softball field and opening a third building.
“We’ve got a year to complete the projects that would put us into the permanent resort status,” he said.
Last year, Webb petitioned Pike County supervisors for resort status, but they unanimously rejected his request after a public hearing in which numerous people spoke against it, including petitions with 238 signatures and letters from 13 churches.
At the time, Webb said he had talked to members of the churches and some backed his efforts. And he had his own list of 159 names in support, as well as letters of backing from the various organizations.
Webb said Tuesday that he appealed supervisors’ decision to the state Board of Tax Appeals, had a hearing, then the ABC issued its ruling.
“I’m relieved that part of the process is over,” he said.
Under state law, a resort can stay open 24/7, but county ordinances require closing at 2 a.m. Rosco’s is open 3 p.m. to midnight weekdays, and noon to midnight Fridays through Sundays. Webb said he has no immediate plans to expand his hours.
Resort status has no bearing on food service. Webb currently sells snacks and may open a short-order kitchen sometime in the future.
This is not the first time the ABC has overridden county supervisors. In 2007 it did the same for Jerkytt Estates on Highway 568 west of Magnolia.
“The state certainly has the right to do that,” board of supervisors president Robert Accardo said Tuesday. “Their interest is different from the county’s, They’re looking at tax revenue and the like, while the board of supervisors are looking at quality of life and the interests of the residents that live here.
“The board will certainly respect the decision of the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.