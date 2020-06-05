McComb will see multiple protests in the coming week in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Selectmen Devante Johnson said he teamed up with the Rev. Hilton Harrell of Pleasant Grove East McComb Baptist Church and the Rev. Todd Foster of The Well for a peaceful march set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11.
The march will start at Pleasant Grove East McComb Baptist Church and end at the Bo Diddley Pavillion in downtown McComb with worship and celebration.
Johnson called the march “It’s time to cross the bridge” and said it is geared toward racial healing.
Another peaceful march is being promoted on Facebook that is scheduled for Saturday. It’s unclear who is organizing the event, but it will start at McComb City Hall and end at the train depot, according to the Facebook post.
City Administrator Dirkland Smith said no one had come to get the proper permits, but he said that does not mean the march isn’t happening.
The origin of the march comes from a Facebook group which posted a long list of protests in which this one was listed. The original poster of the list could not be reached for comment.
From there, screenshots of the list were spread all over the platform, with no one adding more detail for the march, including a time.
Johnson said he also had not heard about the other protest.
