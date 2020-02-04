Pike County supervisors got a brief review of the Pike County-McComb Airport Board on Monday in anticipation of revisiting its makeup at the request of city officials.
Airport board member Robert Hensarling said the board is made up of three city appointments, three county appointments and one joint appointment. Currently it has two vacant seats: the joint appointment and a city appointment.
The joint seat remains vacant after city and county officials could not agree on a selection last year.
“Two seats are available,” Hensarling said. “There’s a seat that’s a joint appointment that started this controversy, and one city slot. They (city selectmen) have failed to appoint anybody to the city slot over the controversy about the joint slot.”
And it’s not like people are beating down the door trying to serve on the airport board, he pointed out. “It’s a matter of who can we find to do it,” Hensarling said.
Airport board members should have a background in real estate, business and Federal Aviation Administration rules, he said.
“As of now I’m the only one on the board with a pilot’s license or who has ever owned an airplane,” Hensarling said.
He said to his understanding the city wants to replace the joint appointment with an alternating appointment, with the city going first.
Board of supervisors president Sam Hall asked for copies of the interlocal agreement governing the airport board and suggested supervisors study it before the next board meeting, 8 a.m. Feb. 14.
Collection agency requests
Karen Maxwell of Southwest Mississippi Regional Credit Services asked supervisors to make a couple of changes regarding the county collection agency.
She asked supervisors to get Receivable Solutions Specialists Inc. of Natchez to transfer its files back to Southwest Credit to facilitate collections.
Southwest Credit handled county collections for years until RSSI underbid it in 2018. Southwest Credit got the contract back last year, but RSSI continues to hold files for the year it represented Pike County — which makes Southwest Credit’s job more difficult, Maxwell said,
“I’m just trying to make it a little more cohesive,” she said.
She also asked permission to add $31 to justice court garnishment cases, noting Southwest Credit has begun using a service that charges $31 to research people’s employment status.
Supervisors asked board attorney Wayne Dowdy to research both requests and make a recommendation.
In another matter, the board agreed to hold the annual Spring Clean campaign during which county workers will pick up residents’ old furniture and other rubbish one district at a time during spring break.
