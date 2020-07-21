Pike Miss Hospitality places 3rd runner-up in state competition

Pike County Miss Hospitality Ramsey Sanders was the third-runner up in the state Miss Hospitality Pageant, which was held Saturday at the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg.
“It was great to put into perspective all the skills I gained over the years and be rewarded for it,” she said.
Sanders, 18, is a sophomore journalism student at Southwest Mississippi Community College and plans to finish her degree at the University of Southern Mississippi, focusing on broadcast journalism.
Miss Hospitality serves as an ambassador to her hometown, and winning on the statewide level would have made Sanders somewhat of a spokesperson for all of Mississippi.
Sanders, the daughter of Sam and Catherine Sanders, said being Miss Hospitality means she will promote economic growth and tourism in the county, noting that she is the face of the county. She works with the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, where her mother is the executive director, helps out with giveaways and participates in ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
Sanders said an important part of the pageant program is the opportunities for scholarships. She received a scholarship for winning the county-wide pageant, for entering the state pageant, for making the top 10 and for placing as the third-runner up.
Sanders competed with 46 other contestants, noting that part of the competition was held virtually.
“It was great. I did my best in the virtual competition. My mother and I watched for the announcement, and we were hopeful,” she said. “I was watching all the girls on social media, and they were all great, so I was surprised and excited to make the top 10.”
Third-runner up means she is fourth in line for Mississippi Miss Hospitality so if the overall winner cannot perform her duties, nor can the first and second runners-up, she will fulfill the position. Sanders said she was nervous at first, but once contestants did the dance portion of the competition the member of SMCC’s Red Line Dance group and longtime dance student was “in her element.”
“I got the nerves out in the first round and just had fun with it,” she said.
