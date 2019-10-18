Golfers, first-responders, their friends and families will gather next week to pay tribute to the people of Pike County who keep the community safe on a day-to-day basis.
The Hero Masters Golf Tournament, sponsored by Mississippi Adopt-A-Hero Foundation, will take place Oct. 25 at Quail Hollow Golf Course at Percy Quin State Park.
Lunch and registration begins at 11 a.m. and the tournament tees off at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.
The tournament is a fundraiser to support local first responders. Mississippi Adopt-A-Hero is a local organization that works to support first responders and their families.
The organization holds events meant to encourage interaction and foster personal connection between first responders and the communities they serve.
It holds fundraising events to provide financial assistance and equipment for first responders, and it provides assistance and support to the families of first responders wounded or killed in the line of duty.
This year’s tournament is organized in memory of the late Douglas Glass of Osyka, a Zachary, La., firefighter and former McComb firefighter who died in August when his vehicle struck a fallen tree limb on his way to work.
Beverages will be provided and registration is open to men and women. Teams may be sponsored by a business or organization and will be comprised of up to four participants each.
The top three teams win prizes, as will any competitor who manages to shoot a hole-in-one. Prizes also will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin. Golfers can purchase mulligans during registration.
In keeping with tournament tradition, the winning team will receive patriotic red, white and blue sports coats in a nod to the green jackets handed down at the Master’s golf tournament.
The jackets will be bestowed upon the champion outfit at the end-of-tournament award ceremony.
Teams can choose a number of registration packages. The $1,000 “gold best value” package nets a sponsor two teams plus advertisements on two holes on the front or back nine and an invitation for up to four people to attend an equipment banquet later this year.
The $575 “silver” package nets a sponsor one team plus advertisements on two holes on the front or back nine. That package includes the opportunity to donate the sponsorship to a team comprised of first responders to participate.
The “bronze” package is $500 and allows a sponsor one team and an advertisement at one hole. Individuals can pay $100 to be a “one hole sponsor” or $175 to sponsor a hole on both the front and back nines. Non-sponsored individual and team registration is $100 per person. Event organizers said that a portion of any player or sponsorship fee is tax-deductible.
Registration inquiries should be emailed to ms.adoptahero@gmail.com.
Organizers said that in case of inclement weather the event will be rescheduled. Event coordinator Jake Burris said he expects the tournament to go off without a hitch.
“I think it’s extremely important,” Burris said. “To rally behind like-minded people and to see the community show support for our first responders.”
Burris said that in the tournament’s inaugural year many sponsors paid for groups of first responders to participate in the event.
“I’m looking forward to a good day of fellowship,” Burris said.
