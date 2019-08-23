A video supposedly showing a man boarding an Amite County school bus near Gloster was widely circulated on Facebook Thursday afternoon, sparking outrage among parents.
The video, which is about 30 seconds in length, shows an unidentified white man on a bus engaging in a heated confrontation with students.
The video, originally posted to Facebook by Sandra Smith of McComb, is said to show the man yelling profanities and racial slurs at students on the bus. The audio is too poor to make out and the video itself is too short to provide context.
The man shown in the video is reportedly the parent of an Amite County student, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the situation.
A child was dropped off after school Wednesday afternoon and had reportedly accused other students of bullying. The man then entered the bus and started yelling at students.
It is unclear if anyone has been charged in the incident.
Amite County Superintendent Scotty Whittington did not return multiple requests for comment on Thursday.
