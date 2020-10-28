Pike County Circuit Clerk Roger Graves had to dash to the Copiah County circuit clerk’s office to restock his absentee ballot envelopes Tuesday.
It was a testament to the continued large influx of absentee voting in Pike County for the upcoming general election.
As of Sunday, the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office reported 2,540 total absentee votes in Pike County, up by 1,404 from two weeks prior. The pace picked up as voters entered the final week of absentee voting — Graves said Pike’s total was almost 2,750 as of Monday.
There were 189 votes Monday, and he expected as many on Tuesday. He had more in-house ballot envelopes on order but didn’t want to take any chances.
“I can’t keep enough of them,” Graves said. “It is just crazy. I’ve never seen it like this before, but I’m not surprised by it because of all that’s going on.”
He credited safety precautions and the hotly divisive issues on the ballot as the causes of absentee voting’s rise in popularity.
Pike County has already surpassed the 2016 general election’s total of about 1,900 absentee votes. Graves feels confident 2020’s total will be 3,500-3,600 by Saturday, when absentee voting ends.
In Mississippi, absentee voting is open to people over 65, people with disabilities, members of the military and people who will be out of town, away at college or at work on Election Day.
People over 65, who are at higher risk from COVID-19, make up the largest share of Pike’s absentee voters — 1,297 as of Oct. 25. There were 573 who had voted because they’ll be out of town on Election Day, as well as 414 claiming disabilities, 180 who will be at work, 63 college students and 13 military members.
“It’s almost no-excuse. That’s a pretty broad spectrum,” Graves said, adding that many who have come to his office and learned that while Mississippi doesn’t allow no-excuse early voting that they qualified for absentee voting anyway.
Walthall County Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford said absentee voting is booming ahead of Tuesday’s election.
The secretary of state reported 728 Walthall County absentee votes there as of Oct. 25. The biggest shares of the county’s votes were the 279 people who said they will be out of town, followed by 277 claiming disabilities, then 134 who are over 65.
“It’s absolutely crazy,” Alford said. “For Walthall County it’s a big number. We’ve got more than 1,000.”
That figure puts Walthall County’s absentee voting for 2020 well ahead of the number for 2016, which Alford doubted topped 1,000 votes.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we had 1,500 by Election Day,” he said.
Alford said many voters over 65 are taking advantage of the opportunity to vote early for two reasons: “Some of those older people, they don’t like to use those machines, and then you throw in the COVID and they don’t want to go into the precincts.”
Alford said he believes there’s little reason to worry about voting machines being compromised, and going to the courthouse and voting early and in person is just as safe as going to the voting precinct on Election Day.
Still, absentee voting has its advantages, and if absentee voter turnout is any indicator of Election Day turnout, avoiding long lines might be the biggest.
If absentee voters don’t want long lines to become a problem for them too, Graves is encouraging them to show up before Friday or Saturday if possible.
“It’s important for people to come on, because I’m really concerned about Friday and Saturday,” Graves said. “I’d rather not have lines. We might have lines just because people can’t come out before Friday and Saturday.”
Amite County Circuit Clerk Celeste McIntyre predicted Friday afternoon and Saturday will be busy for her office too, though the office’s traffic has overall been closer to 2016.
“It’s really pretty close to last time, but it got very busy very early this time,” McIntyre said. “We had people in here the first day, and we normally have a couple weeks’ downtime.”
As of Oct. 25, Amite’s total absentee count was 728, but was already up to 872 Tuesday afternoon, and McIntyre expected to pass 2016’s total (886) before her office closed.
Voters being out of town on Election Day had made up the largest share of Amite County’s absentees (249) by Oct. 25, and their work excuse numbers (115) rival Pike’s and Lincoln’s. Voters 65 and older have turned in 234 votes in Amite County.
“We have a lot of people who work out of town, a lot of people who work out of state or offshore,” McIntyre said.
Total absentee votes as of Oct. 25 in nearby counties were 1,431 in Lincoln County, 437 in Franklin, 476 in Lawrence and 273 in Wilkinson.
The deadline to vote absentee is 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and circuit clerks’ offices will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.
Mailed-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and must be received by circuit clerks by Nov. 10.
