Mississippi’s representatives split along party lines in Tuesday’s House vote on whether to expand a second round of coronavirus relief payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000.
Bennie Thompson, the state’s lone Democrat, was the only U.S. representative from Mississippi to vote in favor of the increase. Michael Guest, who represents Southwest Mississippi, and fellow Republicans Trent Kelly and Steven Palazzo opposed.
The Democratic-led House passed the expansion 275-134, with another 21 congressmen not voting.
The Republican-controlled Senate was expected to vote on the measure on Tuesday, but Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blocked that action.
The bill, referred to as the CASH Act, covers $2.3 trillion in spending, including $900 billion in coronavirus relief and another $1.4 trillion to fund the federal government.
President Donald Trump signed the bill on Sunday night after criticizing it, calling the proposed $600 checks too insignificant and lambasting the package as full of pork. He said the relief package should include individual payments of $2,000.
Republicans assailed the package for its inclusion of foreign aid and other items seen as catering to special interests rather than COVID-19 relief.
Monday’s House vote was on House Resolution 9051, “to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase recovery rebate amounts to $2,000 for individuals, and for other purposes.”
Thompson and other Democrats framed Monday’s vote as a rare moment of agreement between them and Trump in terms of increasing individual payments.
“The CASH Act just passed the house. Now, it must pass the Senate. Republicans are on record. They have a choice: either vote for this bill, or vote to deny families the relief they desperately need,” Thompson wrote on Twitter Monday.
Guest, Kelly and Palazzo hadn’t made any public statements after Monday’s vote.
Last week, Guest gave his thoughts on the initial relief package that included $600 payments.
“Tonight, we will be voting on coronavirus relief largely similar to what Republicans have been trying to bring to the floor for months. This legislation bolsters our nation’s response to the coronavirus by facilitating vaccine distribution, assisting small businesses, and supporting rural hospitals. I’m proud to support this long-overdue legislation for the American people,” Guest posted on Facebook on Dec. 21.
In another post the next day, Guest called the package “not perfect” but said he supported some of the spending included in it, such as funding for the military and border wall and pro-life measures. He made no mention of coronavirus relief, though.
“Although not perfect, the spending agreement passed last night contains many common-sense and pro-life provisions,” Guest wrote. “It contained a three percent pay raise to members of the military, nearly $1.4 billion for President Trump’s border wall, and additional support for border patrol and border technologies, while ensuring President Trump has the flexibility he needs to secure our border. The legislation maintains all existing pro-life protections and helps protect the lives of unborn children both in America and abroad. Overall, this legislation contained many wins for the American people.”
