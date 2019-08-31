By Mack Spencer
Enterprise-Journal
A divided McComb city board voted 3-2 to amend five ordinances pertaining to the duties and powers of the mayor and city administrator, including the complete repeal of mayoral powers, in a special meeting Thursday.
“This is exactly where we’re headed,” McComb Selectman Ted Tullos said, pointing out a newspaper article about conflict among the town of Pelahatchie’s elected officials.
There, the mayor has refused to sign employee paychecks and carry out other city business, leaving that to members of the board of aldermen.
Action by McComb’s board, below full strength in Michael Cameron’s absence, may leave little choice but for officials here to do the same thing.
“I have no problem with you changing my duties,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley told Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Donovan Hill and Devante Johnson, who voted for the amendments. “You can take my authorities, but I will still be the chief executive officer of the city, I will still be the presiding officer of this board.
“You can take my authorities, but you’re going to take them all. You’re not going to be cherry picking,” he said, possibly threatening not to perform some duties he would still be empowered to do.
He specifically mentioned selectmen signing employee leave forms.
“That’s some of the powers you’re taking,” Lockley said.
“We’re not taking your authority. We’re putting things in order,” Brock said.
Lockley noted that a previous board had stripped powers from then-mayor Zach Patterson, and another board had restored those powers to former mayor Whitney Rawlings.
“I can work with this, but I will still be the mayor,” Lockley said. “That cannot and will not change.”
“You’re a part-time mayor with a full-time salary,” Brock said.
“You can take my powers. You can take my salary, too,” Lockley replied. “You will not dictate to me what to do and not do. I’m still the mayor.”
Brock and Lockley then each took some credit for the other’s election, with both saying “I put you there” in the offices they hold.
“Please, y’all, we don’t need to be doing this,” Johnson said.
Selectman Ted Tullos, who along with Shawn Williams voted against the ordinance amendments, seemed mystified by the move.
“What issues do you have with the mayor?” he asked.
“They probably won’t answer you,” Lockley said.
Neither Brock, Hill nor Johnson offered a reply.
An ordinance that was repealed allows for the suspension or removal of “any officer or agent of the city” and the employment of a substitute for the position to be made by the mayor and reported at the next board meeting, as well as supervision of those employees by the mayor.
The mayor was also charged under that ordinance to “see that all laws, ordinances and resolutions are enforced,” and to execute all city contracts.
Board attorney Angela Cockerham would not talk about the practical effects of the repeal on Friday, saying it was an ongoing legal matter, and she was working on answers to similar questions from city hall, but she allowed that “those are good questions.”
Johnson said he supported repeal of the ordinance because it would “clarify ... how the board should operate.”
Asked why the entire ordinance was repealed rather than just the portions that pertained to oversight of employees, Johnson said the current mayor was city administrator when repeal of mayoral powers was enacted during the Zach Patterson administration and he worked under those terms. “It’s no different from when he was city administrator,” Johnson said.
Brock did not respond to messages seeking comment Friday.
One of the other ordinance amendments by the board makes the status and procedures of every board meeting the same, and requires the mayor to conduct the meeting strictly by Robert’s Rules of Order. It also specifies that the mayor cannot keep any “proposal moved for discussion or adoption by any board member” from being considered.
Before the Thursday afternoon special called meeting, an attempt to consider changes to ordinances in a Thursday morning special called meeting was ruled out of order by Lockley. He said the item was not specific enough for the agenda of such a meeting.
No specific ordinances were listed on the agenda for the morning meeting, but they were listed on the afternoon agenda.
Johnson said the text of the amendments had been prepared prior to the morning meeting.
The board also amended an ordinance on suspending or removing employees to give that power to the city administrator instead of the mayor. It deleted a clause allowing the mayor to advise the board on the hiring of a city administrator, added a clause saying employees may appeal termination by the city administrator to the city board, and also added a clause dictating supervision of the CA by the board during board meetings and work sessions.
Little discussion was devoted to those other provisions, though board members had discussed perceived conflicts in both the CA and the mayor having some oversight powers on employees in previous meetings and work sessions.
“I believe as the Scripture says ... brotherly love should continue,” Johnson said. “This was not an attack on the mayor. I respect the mayor, and I’m willing to work with him to move the city forward. When we’re in the board room, I believe we’re a collective genius to help move the city forward.
“We want the proper things to be in place so we don’t have problems in the future.”
In the Thursday morning meeting, the board also accepted the resignation of the city prosecutor, Dawn Stough of Gulfport.
Stough, in her resignation letter, recommended Angela Miller, a former city board attorney, as her replacement.
“Normally, in this situation, we open up the position for others who may be interested,” Lockley said.
Hill asked if someone was in place to serve on an interim basis while the city seeks a new prosecutor. Lockley said Ben Gilbert had resigned his post as assistant prosecutor, leaving no one in place to serve.
“I have nothing against Mrs. Miller, but someone else may want to serve,” Lockley said.
Hill’s motion to appoint Miller on an interim basis and seek applications and qualifications for a full-time prosecutor passed unanimously, 4-0. Both Cameron and Tullos were absent from the morning meeting.
