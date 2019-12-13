It took two 18-wheelers to deliver wreaths to Osyka on Thursday for Saturday’s Wreaths Across America ceremony.
No, the trucks weren’t full of wreaths. That would have meant hundreds, maybe thousands of boxes. But the first shipment was inadvertently short 35 wreaths, so a second shipment was sent.
Local organizer Linda Williams said the order called for 250 wreaths, of which some 95 were for Gillsburg Baptist.
Both trucks arrived shortly before noon Thursday, escorted by Pike County sheriff’s deputy Brian Mullins, who met them on Interstate 55. Mullins blocked off the street as volunteers unloaded boxes of wreaths and toted them into the town museum for storage.
Today workers are removing and sprucing up the wreaths for Saturday’s 11 a.m. ceremony at the town veterans park.
Gillsburg Baptist Church will also hold a ceremony then, as will some 1,600 sites around the nation and overseas.
Wreaths Across America started in 2007 with the mission to “remember those who have fallen, honor those who have served, and teach our children about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families to preserve our freedoms.”
“People pre-order the wreaths. We hang them around the park for Saturday,” said organizer Debbie Crawford. “After the service they can get their wreaths to take to their cemetery, to have at their home or wherever they want.”
On Thursday, volunteers quickly unloaded the second truck, and it continued on its way to San Antonio.
The other truck took longer, and when it was empty, Williams, Crawford and Marilu Rhodus invited the drivers to lunch at Burger Basket.
The drivers were husband-wife team Butch and Lisa Bates of Mount Juliet, Tenn., who also take their 11-year-old son Isaac along.
“We home-school him,” Butch said while waiting on a bowl of gumbo. “He’s been in the truck for a year.”
“And I haven’t got a raise,” Isaac quipped.
Lisa explained that she and Butch started work for Storey Trucking a year ago, and when they later got a raise, Isaac asked if he would get one too.
Butch said truckers around the nation volunteer their services to deliver the wreaths as a way of paying tribute to the military. He and Lisa dedicated two days without pay to the effort.
Lisa said Storey Trucking officials asked their drivers what charitable effort they would like to participate in.
“The majority of the drivers wanted to do Wreaths Across America,” Lisa said.
“We had heard about it and we asked if we could do it,” Butch said. “It’s all-volunteer. We have a whole lot of veterans in our company.”
He has a bit of military experience himself. At age 34 he enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard.
“I was headed to basic (training) on the day the towers were hit,” he said, referring to the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York.
As it turned out, Butch injured his knee in basic training and wasn’t able to serve further.
“My battle buddies went and I stayed behind,” he lamented. “To do this is a huge honor because if I could have, I would have.”
He did find some humor in his situation, however. When he arrived at basic training, “my drill sergeant said, ‘I noticed you’re a wee bit older than the others.’ ”
He asked Butch what he did for a living. Butch replied he was a trucker by profession but at the time was working at a prison.
“He said, ‘Then I guess there’s nothing a drill sergeant can do to scare you.’”
Butch laughed and said, “No.”
Williams, whose late husband Ben was an Air Force veteran of two wars, said Osyka has a special sense of military pride.
“Osyka in World War II had more commissioned officers per capita than any town in the U.S.,” she said. “It was written about in National Geographic.”
Saturday’s guest speaker is National Guard Capt. Rachel Wilson, Senior Staff Attorney for the Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance. Wilson is a graduate of McComb High School, Southwest Mississippi Community College, William Carey University and Mississippi College School of Law.
