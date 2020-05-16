2 dead after chase

A shooting and kidnapping that started in Canton on Thursday night sparked a police chase across Mississippi and ended in an apparent murder-suicide in Bogue Chitto on Friday morning.
Canton police told WAPT-TV that Jamarquis Black, 24, shot his girlfriend Darnesha Ratliff and then himself on the side of Interstate 55 in Bogue Chitto after Black’s car crashed into a ditch.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Kevin Stewart said troopers responded to a call to be on the lookout for Black’s Chevrolet Camaro when an officer saw the vehicle and attempted to stop him.
“Trooper made contact with the vehicle outside of Crystal Springs,” Stewart said. “He did not stop. I do not know what speed he was traveling. He did not stop, failed to yield.”
Canton Police Chief Otha Brown told WAPT-TV that Black went to his girlfriend’s house in Canton around 11 p.m. Thursday, abducted her at gunpoint and shot her sister in the thigh as she tried to stop him.
Lawmen traced Black’s cellphone to Jackson when his mother called Black and urged him to surrender.
The Clarion Ledger reported that the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force located Black, who fled.
Traffic was backed up for miles near the southbound exit ramp at Bogue Chitto as lawmen surrounded Black’s wrecked car.
Ratliff’s family arrived at the scene of the wreck and waited near their cars for updates from lawmen. Emotions ran high when they learned what happened.
“Apparently everything has been contained. The subject is no longer a threat to the public,” Stewart said.
He said the incident was not an officer-involved shooting but would not provide any other details.
Madison County Detention Center police records showed that Black was arrested for domestic violence and stalking on May 8. He was released Monday when he posted bail.
Stewart said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now investigating.
“They are processing the scene, and their findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office here in Lincoln County,” he said. “Once they complete their investigation, more information will be released then.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.