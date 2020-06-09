Two days removed from protests across Mississippi calling for social justice, Gov. Tate Reeves stood firm Monday on his belief that the state flag should remain unchanged unless voters choose to do away with it.
“My position has not changed,” Reeves said during his daily coronavirus briefing.
Calls for removing the state flag — the only one in America to contain the Confederate battle emblem — have amplified in recent days amid demonstrations against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
Reeves didn’t rule out the possibility of the flag changing someday, but he said that needs to be done according to the will of voters and not as the product of a “backroom deal” by politicians.
Voters in 2001 chose to keep the current flag by a 2-to-1 margin, but the banner continues to be wrought with controversy. Cities and towns throughout the state have taken the flag down at government buildings, citing its divisive nature. Supporters of the flag, pointing to state history, have demanded it continue to be flown.
“There is going to come a time when the people of Mississippi are going to want to change the flag,” he said. “I think it ought to be changed by the people and not by a group of politicians in Jackson.”
A reporter asked Reeves, “When you look at the state flag, what do you see?”
The governor responded, “I see a flag that the vast majority of the voters in 2001 chose to maintain as the state flag.”
Reeves acknowledged that attitudes about the state flag may be different today than they were in 2001, and if that’s the case, opponents of the flag can petition to bring the matter up for another vote.
“I think there is no doubt over the past several weeks that there are people coming to a different conclusion than they came to in 2001,” he said.
Reeves’ remarks came following a wave of protests across Mississippi on Saturday, including a record crowd for a public demonstration in Jackson in recent memory.
Reeves said he believes the four officers accused of killing Floyd while detaining him in a chokehold for nearly nine minutes “need to be held accountable.”
However, he said other measures, including nationwide proposals to defund police departments, “make no sense whatsoever.”
“In fact, we ought to be having a conversation about spending more money on police — more money for training, more money to ensure that that individual has backup,” Reeves said, claiming that officers involved in police shootings fire their weapons out of fear.
While Reeves has acknowledged support for peaceful protestors, he said some proposals for police reform are overboard.
“The problem with so many extreme liberals is they want to do what the Mayor of Chicago said, which is to never, ever let a crisis go to waste,” he said. “What I want is for us to have a conversation with like-minded individuals and those who don’t necessarily agree with us.
“None of this current crisis that we have — and it is a crisis — is unique to our state.”
