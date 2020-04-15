The McComb city board has voted to fire Police Chief Damian Gatlin.
The board, in a five-minute executive session, voted 4-3 for the termination.
Selectmen Devante Johnson, Ronnie Brock and Donovan Hill voted to fire Gatlin, while selectmen Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams opposed. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley broke the tie.
Deputy Chief Rodney Nordstrom will lead the department in the interim.
Asked about the reason for the firing, city officials gave no specifics. Brock said the board "wanted to move in a different direction," and Johnson noted that the police chief "serves at the will and pleasure of the board."
The vote came a week after a contentious closed-door meeting in which Gatlin was chided for placing Detective Victoria Carter on administrative leave.
“I appreciate all y’all have done and I love you,” Gatlin said to police officers over the radio at 9:27 a.m. “Thank y’all for all y’all have done and y’all keep your heads up.”
“We love you chief,” one officer replied over the radio.
“We appreciate and love you as well,” a dispatcher said.
