Local candidates for legislative office have bankrolls ranging from hundreds to hundreds of thousands of dollars as the pressure to shake hands, ask for votes and raise more money becomes more intense with the Aug. 6 primary nearing.
Candidates were required to file monthly campaign finance reports giving a breakdown of contributions and expenses with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office by July 10.
Here’s a look at their financial standings:
Senate District 37
Meadville attorney Morgan Halford Poore continues to lead fundraising among the four candidates vying for the Republican nomination in hopes of replacing retiring longtime lawmaker Bob Dearing, a Democrat from Natchez.
Poore had $25,860 after raising $8,830 and spending $5,899, according to her campaign finance report. Her donors included C Spire founder Wade Creekmore Jr., who contributed $5,000, as well as four other contributions ranging from $300 to $500 each.
Melanie Sojourner of Natchez, who was elected to the seat for one term in 2011, had $13,249 after raising $2,050 and spending $2,055. She had three itemized donations. Her only Pike County contribution for the month included $500 from Golden Star Restaurants, which operates the McComb Golden Corral. She also received a $1,000 donation from the Committee to Elect Chris McDaniel, a state senator best known for his past two U.S. Senate campaigns.
Milt Burris of Smithdale had $9,072 after raising $4,850 and spending $914 over the past month.
Burris’ fundraising highlights include numerous smaller donations, mostly from Pike and Amite County residents and businesses, including Evergreen Industries, Southwest Distributors, Gibson Realty, Breckenridge & Kyzar Insurance Agency, Jeff Daughdrill, Karl Ott, Frankie Montalvo, James Covington, Will and Gay Austin, Watkins and Beth Wild, and Brad Clark.
Amite County resident and local businessman Kevin Wells had $3,410 in available cash after raising $1,800 and spending $655.
Democratic candidate William E. Godfrey of Natchez had not filed a campaign finance report by last week’s deadline.
Senate District 38
Incumbent Sen. Tammy Witherspoon of Magnolia is trailing her Democratic primary opponent, former Sen. Kelvin Butler of McComb, who is trying to reclaim the senate seat he left in 2015.
Campaign finance reports show Witherspoon had $3,900 on hand after raising $1,950 and spending none of it in the past month. Her fundraising included two contributions from political action committees, including $750 from ENPAC Mississippi, Entergy’s PAC, and $400 from the AT&T Political Action Committee.
Butler has $6,060 on hand after raising $2,448 and spending $1,833.
There are no other candidates, which means the race will be settled after the Aug. 6 primary.
House District 98
In the race to replace retiring Rep. David Myers, Daryl Porter Jr. is leading in fundraising with $4,171 in available cash. He raised $3,345, with contributions from the Mississippi Manufacturers Association, Dr. Jarrold Harrell and Lott Furniture Co., and spent $1,397 in the past month.
Tasha Dillon, making her third run for the seat, has $360 after raising $1,085 and spending $903.
House District 97
Incumbent Rep. Sam C. Mims V of McComb continues to vastly outpace any other local politician in fundraising, with the four-term Republican having $332,156 at his disposal. That includes $298,086 raised by the Committee to Re-elect Sam Mims and $34,070 raised by Friends of Sam Mims.
The Committee to Re-elect Sam Mims reported raising no funds but spending $873 over the past month.
Friends of Sam Mims reported raising $4,750 and spending $6,054. Donors included BNSF Railway and three lobbyists and two attorney’s from the Jackson-based Butler Snow law firm.
Mims’ opponent, Democrat Ben Thompson, had $1,500. He took in no new funds over the past month and spent $500.
House District 96
Incumbent Rep. Angela Cockerham, running as an independent after shedding her Democratic Party affiliation, has $27,382 in her warchest. She reported no fundraising and $3,936 in expenditures.
Cockerham’s opponent, Democrat Aisha Sanders of Natchez, reported an $8,540 balance in her Committee to Elect Aisha Sanders fundraising arm. Sanders raised $10,129 — including a $9,000 donation to herself — in the past month and spent $1,588.
House District 53
First-term Republican incumbent Vince Mangold of Brookhaven reported a balance of $22,188 after raising $15,000 and spending nothing.
His opponent, Democrat Rita Wilkinson Goss, did not file a campaign finance report by the July 10 deadline.
