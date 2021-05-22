Call it the Ducktown bear.
A large black bear made the rounds of the southern Amite County community recently, visiting several residences on its way south into Louisiana.
Residents of Ducktown, also known as the Street community, said the full-grown animal made an appearance May 5 on Marty LeBlanc’s game camera off Highway 569 south of Liberty.
On the morning of Saturday, May 8, the bear played havoc with a corn feeder of Harry and Lisa Hover, who recorded some of its antics on video.
Harry Hover was drinking coffee in his recliner at 6:30 a.m. when he saw a large black animal at the feeder 50 yards away through his picture window. Thinking it was a wild hog, he grabbed his binoculars and discovered it was a bear.
Hover, who has bear hunted in Alaska, estimated the size at over six feet tall and some 450 pounds.
“We ended up waking up the whole household for everybody to come to enjoy,” Hover said, noting they had a house full of company, including children.
For the next two hours they watched as the bear messed around with the feeder, which dispensed corn on a timer from a large barrel.
“He was very entertaining as he would eat and rest and stand upright and move around,” Mrs. Hover said. “Then at one point he grew tired of dipping into the feeder to eat, so he grabbed it and broke it and the corn literally poured into his mouth and all over him and the ground. He rested for a while, we figure in a corn stupor, then just ambled off down our driveway toward the front of our property.”
Hover called the Mississippi Department of Wild-life, Fisheries and Parks hotline to report the sighting.
At one point he went outside and sneaked up within 30 yards of the animal. “He seemed just as calm,” he said.
At 8:30 a.m. the bear meandered off, satiated.
“It was the most rewarding experience, especially because we had a house full of kids,” Hover said.
n n n
That evening, neighbor Chris “Bo” Dunaway got home from work at 7:45 and saw the bear 150 yards away in a pasture behind his house on Highway 569. His wife Deana, secretary at Liberty Baptist Church, had seen the Hovers’ video and forwarded it to him, so he wasn’t completely surprised.
The bear ambled off, but minutes later re-emerged from the woods.
“It’s a lot closer then, probably less than 100 yards,” Dunaway said. “The bear just turns and starts walking straight toward me.”
It had apparently picked up the scent of a corn cob on Dunaway’s squirrel feeder.
“He came within 30 steps of our back porch,” Dunaway said. “At that point I knew I’d better get inside or get back a little bit.”
When the bear discovered there was nothing to eat at the feeder, “he slowly made his way back to the woods,” Dunaway said.
“In all my years of hunting here and growing up here, I’ve never seen a bear. I’ve never seen a bear track.”
He said he never felt threatened by the big animal, but “I did think I needed to get near the back door.”
n n n
There were other sightings in the community as well.
The bear raided a garbage can at the home of Kim Jarreau on Bethel Road.
Rhonda Persick of Berwick-Cassels Road and her grandson Caston were driving home around dusk when Caston saw the creature.
“Caston said, ‘Mawmaw, pull over, there’s a bear in the ditch,’ ” Mrs. Persick said.
She didn’t stop to go back, but her grandson got a good look at it, she said.
Persick recalled a church member telling her a year or two ago she had seen a pair of bears in the Ducktown community. Persick was skeptical, figuring it was probably wild hogs. Now she’s a believer.
Tom Lewis’ farm workers spotted the bear at the intersection of Lower Centreville and Street roads.
“He was crossing and when he heard them he stood up and looked at them,” Lewis said.
The last sighting Lewis heard of was from a friend in Felixville, La., where the bear turned up on a resident’s porch, indicating it was moving southward.
“There’s been no confrontations or anything, no aggressiveness,” Lewis said.
“He just sort of came, he was seen (several) times and he moved on.”
n n n
Ironically, shortly before the bear sightings, Lewis was contacted by Ph.D student Lacy Dolan of Mississippi State University, who’s planning to come to Amite County next month for a regional bear study.
Dolan is part of a team that has been monitoring bears in counties along the Mississippi River and is now moving inland.
“The bear population is growing,” Lewis said. “It’s going to grow more soon and they’re trying to get ahead of it.”
According to Dolan’s project summary, “The population has been increasing since the early 2000s with black bears moving in from Louisiana, Arkansas, and Alabama and females in Mississippi having cubs, but we don’t know how fast it is growing.”
Researchers use strands of barbed wire to capture bear’s hair as the animals come to bait.
“We collect hair and can use it for genetic analysis to see who the bear is, where they came from, and what they have been eating,” Dolan wrote.
The study is part of an effort involving MSU, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, University of Arkansas at Monticello, University of Memphis and the U.S. Geological Survey.
“Our goal is to find out how quickly the Mississippi bear population is growing,” Dolan wrote.
“We are also investigating the importance of human foods (such as agricultural crops, trash, fruits from orchards, etc.) in bear diets and whether bears are becoming more adapted to eating these foods.”
The residents of Ducktown can probably answer that question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.