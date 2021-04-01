Summit’s former town clerk says she resigned from her job hours before the town council met in a special meeting to fire her Tuesday.
Deborah Price, who had previously informed town officials that she would be leaving next week to take another job out of town, said Wednesday that she decided to leave early, citing “stress and duress” from the job.
Mayor Percy Robinson said Tuesday that the move to terminate Price came she and another town employee had an argument. Price said the stress of that situation led her to immediately resign from the position.
Price said Councilwoman Pauline Monley called the special meeting — which the town council did not notify the Enterprise-Journal about — after Price had informed the mayor of her decision to resign.
The council met in executive session for 15 minutes before announcing its decision.
Price, who spearheads the town’s annual Smokin’ on the Tracks barbecue competition and festival, said she still plans to help run this year’s event.
