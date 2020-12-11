Local public schools have lost hundreds of students compared to the previous school year, with the coronavirus pandemic causing a shift to private academies and more home schooling, according to state data.
State education officials said earlier this week that public school enrollment declined by more than 23,000 this school year. State education officials said 442,627 students were enrolled this year, compared to last year’s enrollment of 465,913.
The most pronounced dip in enrollment came in kindergarten, which isn’t mandatory in Mississippi, with 4,345 fewer students enrolled in 2020-21 compared to last year’s numbers.
Meanwhile, more parents are home schooling their children. State education officials said 18,758 students were home schooled last year, compared to 25,489 this year.
While public school enrollment has been on the decline, dropping an average of 5,511 students each year over the past three years, this year’s enrollment numbers represent an alarming tumble.
Local school districts are reporting enrollment declines that are proportional to what the state is seeing.
McComb
The McComb School district’s overall enrollment dropped by 179 compared to the last school year.
With 2,232 students, McComb is still Pike County’s most populous school district, as it was last year.
The biggest declines were in kindergarten, which lost 50 students. Among other notable decreases, second grade lost 32 students, third grade lost 56, fifth grade lost 40, ninth grade lost 27 and 12th grade lost 26.
The district gained 26 fourth-graders, 17 eighth-graders and 17 10th-graders.
North Pike
North Pike saw increases in enrollment in six of its 13 grades including kindergarten but an overall decrease of 150 students compared to 2019-20.
North Pike had 2,205 students registered for this school year compared to 2,355 in 2019-20.
Third-grade enrollment rose by 12 students, fourth grade rose by 22, sixth grade went up by two, eighth-grade went up by five, 11th grade rose by 11 and 12th grade rose by 26.
The decreases were in kindergarten (23), first grade (36), second grade (39), fifth grade (57), seventh grade (21), ninth grade (9) and 10th grade (20).
South Pike
Enrollment fell by 121 students for 2020-21 for South Pike, bringing its student population to 1,605.
The biggest drop by far was in kindergarten, which lost 89 students compared to last year. Pre-K lost 26.
Four grades saw an increase in students, including a gain of 25 in the first grade, seven in the fourth, nine in the sixth, eight in the ninth and 16 in the 11th.
However, the loss of students was more pronounced, with the biggest decreases coming in the third grade (29), the seventh (34) and the 10th (26).
Amite County
The Amite County School District’s overall enrollment declined by nearly 100 students since the past school year, down from 929 students in 2019-20 to 833 for the current school year.
The most pronounced decline in enrollment was in kindergarten, which has 49 students this year compared to 79 last school year.
Most other grades generally saw a decrease of a dozen or fewer students, although the fifth grade had a big dropoff of 25 students and the seventh grade lost 24.
The eighth and 11th grades saw a jump in student enrollment, however, with 19 more eighth-graders and 18 more 11th-graders enrolling this year.
Walthall County
Overall enrollment fell in the Walthall County School District by 135 students compared to the previous school year, giving the district a total population of 1,677.
Every grade but one saw a drop in enrollment, with the ninth grade rising by 40 students to 141.
Notable decreases included 44 students in third grade, 20 in fourth, 29 in fifth, 19 in sixth, 27 in seventh and 35 in 10th.
